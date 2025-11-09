PCOS And Breast Cancer: Understanding The Hormonal Links

(By Dr. Pankaj Goyal)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders today, affecting women of reproductive age. Characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, ovarian cysts, and elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), PCOS is often associated with metabolic issues such as insulin resistance, obesity, and chronic inflammation. While it is primarily known for its impact on fertility, there is evidence suggesting that PCOS may also heighten cancer risk, including breast cancer.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer And Ovarian Cancer: What Every Woman Should Know

The Hormonal Link Between PCOS And Breast Cancer

The connection between PCOS and breast cancer lies largely in hormonal imbalance. Women with PCOS often have higher levels of oestrogen for longer periods, and do not have enough progesterone to balance it. This can make breast cells grow more than usual, which sometimes leads to abnormal changes. In addition, when insulin levels stay high (as seen in insulin resistance), the body produces more hormones and growth factors, which can encourage cell growth in the breast.

Current Research And Common Risk Factors

It is important to note that research findings, so far, have been inconclusive. Some studies suggest a modestly increased risk of breast cancer in women with PCOS, while others do not establish a strong link. The variation may be due to differences in weight, age, genetics, and reproductive history across study groups. That said, PCOS and breast cancer have several common risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and hormonal imbalance.

Proactive Health Management And Screening For Women With PCOS

For women diagnosed with PCOS, awareness and proactive health management are key. Maintaining a healthy body weight, following a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and managing insulin resistance can help regulate hormone levels. In addition, regular breast self-examinations and periodic clinical screenings, particularly after the age of 40, further aid in early detection.

Prioritizing Vigilance And Preventive Care

While PCOS does not directly cause breast cancer, its overlapping metabolic and hormonal pathways underscore the importance of vigilance. As oncologists, we encourage women with PCOS to stay informed about their health, seek timely medical advice, and prioritise preventive care. All in all, awareness and lifestyle adjustments are the most effective strategies to reduce the risk of developing hormone-related cancers in the long run.

Dr. Pankaj Goyal is the Sr. Consultant & Unit Head, Medical Oncology at RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre)

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator