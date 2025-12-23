(By Dr. Anmol Chugh)

Every January, clinics witness a familiar surge, men determined to “do better” in the new year. Gym memberships are renewed once again. Diets are cleaned up, at least for a few weeks. Blood tests are scheduled with good intentions. On paper, everything appears proactive. Yet inside examination rooms, year after year, the same blind spot emerges. During routine health check-ups, men often overlook certain parts of their bodies entirely, particularly the chest. This is not about vanity. It never truly was. It is about awareness, or, more often, the lack of it.

It has been observed that gynecomastia, the enlargement of male breast tissue, is frequently ignored, misunderstood, or dismissed as “just fat.” Many men live with the condition for years before ever acknowledging it aloud. In most cases, they seek medical attention only after emotional discomfort has already taken deep root.

Why The Chest Gets Ignored

There’s a cultural script many men follow, often without realizing it. Physical concerns are minimised unless there’s pain, or something clearly 'not working.' A fuller chest is blamed on weight gain, poor posture, or missed workouts. Some men stop looking in mirrors altogether. Others master the art of layering clothes. Very few mention it during an annual check-up.

What’s missing is a basic understanding: gynecomastia is a medical condition, not a personal failure. It can be linked to hormonal imbalances, medications, thyroid or liver issues, anabolic steroid use, or even stress-related endocrine changes. In adolescents, it may resolve on its own. But if we talk about adults, it often doesn’t, and waiting rarely helps. Ignoring it doesn’t make it disappear, it just makes it quieter.

The Physical And Psychological Weight

Clinically speaking, untreated gynecomastia can progress. Glandular tissue may become firmer over time due to which the Skin stretches. If surgery is eventually chosen, the procedure can be more complex than it needed to be. But if we talk about it in details, the physical changes are only part of the story.

Plenty of guys dealing with gynecomastia steer clear of beaches or shared showers, also dodging close moments with others. A few quit workouts entirely since spotlighting their torso becomes too much - strangely making things worse instead of better. Self-assurance slips away quietly, like sand through fingers. Since most don’t speak up about it, silence wraps around them, feeding the idea that nobody else gets it.

Studies show between 30 and 60 percent of males deal with gynecomastia at some point. Still, few people talk about it. The quiet surrounding this issue overshadows the reality of it.

From Resolution To Recognition

Health resolutions shouldn’t end at a number on the scale. Real wellness includes noticing changes in your body, especially the ones you’d rather ignore. I often encourage men to add chest awareness into their routine health check-ins:

Pay attention to changes in size, firmness, or symmetry

Notice tenderness or unusual sensitivity

Bring it up with your physician, even if it feels awkward at first

Early evaluation can rule out underlying causes and, in some cases, open the door to non-surgical management. Waiting too long closes options that once existed.

Where Plastic Surgery Fits In

Plastic surgery doesn't only chase beauty standards. For those dealing with gynecomastia, it can mean regaining ease in your body, a steadier sense of self, even peace of mind. When the situation calls for it, Surgical correction tends to go smoothly, brings real results, transforms how people carry themselves day to day. But it doesn’t start in the operating room.

Dr. Anmol Chugh is the Associate Director & Head, Plastic & Aesthetic Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram; and Founder of Seena Strong Campaign

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

