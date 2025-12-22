Pregnancy After Endometriosis: Debunking Myths And Facts

(By Dr. Smeet Patel)

Endometriosis is a sensitive topic. It’s often talked about in hushed tones particularly when fertility and pregnancy are involved. This is the silence that breeds fear and anxiety, with many women being overcome by assumptions of the worst case. When there is little understanding about a certain condition, accompanied by minimal discussion about it, myths and misconceptions spring forth.

Having complete understanding of clinical knowledge related to the ailment will provide confidence to the women to better deal with this situation. This will also enable them to let go of false narratives and take a realistic but positive approach regarding their fertility.

ALSO READ: Winter Health Alert: Expert Tips To Stay Strong, Safe, And Infection-Free

Myth 1: Endometriosis Inhibits Pregnancy

Perhaps one of the scariest misconceived ideals is in regard to infertility and endometriosis. Endometriosis may be considered one of the symptoms for infertility, yet it does not always cause it. Incidents of women with endometriosis conceiving spontaneously, even with no external aid, are particularly common in the earlier to moderately advanced stages of the ailment.

However, even in more advanced stages, endometriosis when treated correctly, does not become a barrier to conception.

Myth 2: You Must Get Pregnant Immediately After Diagnosis

There is nothing specific in terms of time when one is diagnosed with endometriosis. Some women might need time to address pain or inflammation, while others might require procedures linked with fertility. Hasty conception due to fear is only going to add more stress. Timing is an important issue in conception. It cannot be linked with fear or pressure.

Myth 3: Surgery Ensures Pregnancy

Surgery also has its part to play, particularly where there is aggressive endometriosis or where it has already altered the pelvic anatomy to a considerable extent. Nonetheless, surgery does not beget pregnancy nor should it be done on everyone. The best outcomes in relation to fertility would be achieved if surgery, medications, and assisted reproduction could be selectively employed.

Myth 4: Pregnancy Cures Endometriosis

Pregnancy can help alleviate symptoms with the absence of a monthly cycle, but it does not cure the disease because the condition of endometriosis can persist and return after giving birth or after the cycle resumes. It is a chronic condition that requires a long-term level of understanding and observation.

Myth 5: Endometriosis Always Leads To A Risky Pregnancy

The truth is, however, reassuring because many women who experience endometriosis can actually expect a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. In fact, although some might require a closer watch, many will not experience serious complications. Careful antenatal care can expect a positive result.

By Dr. Smeet Patel is Endometriosis Specialist at Mayflower Women's Hospital, Ahmedabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator