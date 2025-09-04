Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
6 Everyday Foods That Can Help Lower Bad Cholesterol Naturally

Find out how simple everyday foods like oats, nuts, garlic, and green tea can naturally reduce bad cholesterol levels and support a healthy heart.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

High cholesterol is one of the silent health issues that often goes unnoticed until it leads to serious problems like heart disease or stroke. Medication can help with lowering cholesterol levels naturally, but your diet plays an equally powerful role too. The good news? You don’t have to look far. Many everyday foods found in your kitchen can naturally support healthy cholesterol and keep your heart strong.

Here are six simple yet effective foods you can add to your meals that may help lower cholesterol naturally.

ALSO READ: 5 Kitchen Spices That Relieve Pain Better Than Medicines

1. Oats

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Oats are a comforting breakfast option. They are packed with soluble fibre called beta-glucan, which actively helps reduce bad cholesterol (LDL). Beta-glucan forms a gel-like substance in your digestive tract that binds cholesterol and prevents it from being absorbed into the bloodstream. Just a single bowl of oatmeal a day can help lower LDL levels over time. To make it even healthier, top your oats with fruits like apples or berries for an extra dose of antioxidants. Unlike quick fixes, oats provide long-term cholesterol management while keeping you full for hours, making them an excellent choice for cholesterol management. It also keeps you full for hours which makes them an excellent choice for weight management as well.

2. Nuts

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A handful of nuts can make a huge difference to your heart. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are rich in monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and plant sterols, all of which help lower bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol (HDL). Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which support overall heart health. Instead of reaching for fried snacks or processed foods, swap them with a small serving of nuts to keep cholesterol in check. Some studies have been done that suggest consuming nuts regularly can reduce LDL levels by up to 10%. You must just remember that moderation is key, as nuts are calorie-dense, but their nutrient power makes them a cholesterol-lowering superfood.

3. Olive Oil

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Olive oil is a central ingredient of the Mediterranean diet. It's known for its heart-protective benefits. This oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants called polyphenols, olive oil helps reduce LDL cholesterol while protecting blood vessels from damage. Replacing butter, ghee, or refined oils with extra virgin olive oil in cooking or as a salad drizzle can significantly improve cholesterol balance. This oil also enhances satiety, which prevents overeating and indirectly supports weight control, another factor in managing cholesterol. Olive oil is not just a cooking ingredient but also a natural remedy that has been trusted for centuries to promote cardiovascular health.

4. Beans And Lentils

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Beans and lentils are among the best plant-based foods for lowering cholesterol. They are rich in soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and prevents cholesterol absorption. Black beans, chickpeas, kidney beans, and lentils also provide plant protein, making them a great replacement for red or processed meats. Studies show that consuming one cup of beans daily can reduce LDL cholesterol by about 5%. Beyond cholesterol, beans are also excellent for stabilising blood sugar and keeping you energised throughout the day. Adding them to soups, curries, or salads ensures a tasty, heart-healthy addition to your diet.

5. Apples

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Apples are rich in pectic, a type of soluble fibre that reduces LDL cholesterol. This fruit contains powerful antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, which protect the heart by reducing inflammation and preventing arterial damage. Eating apples with the skin maximises fibre intake and ensures you get the most cholesterol-lowering benefits. Pairing apples with oats or nuts can create a powerhouse heart-healthy snack. If you consume apple regularly, you'll have an improved cardiovascular health. This makes apple one of the easiest natural remedies for cholesterol management.

6. Fatty Fish

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and tuna are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Unlike other animal proteins that may raise cholesterol, fatty fish lower triglycerides and increase good cholesterol. Eating fish twice a week is linked to lower risks of heart attack and stroke. The beauty of fatty fish is that it not only helps regulate cholesterol but also reduces inflammation, improves blood circulation, and supports overall heart function. Grilling, steaming, or baking fish ensures maximum health benefits without unhealthy fats.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Foods To Lower Cholesterol Natural Cholesterol Remedies Cholesterol Friendly Diet
Preferred Sources
