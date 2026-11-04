Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin Busts Popular Liver Detox Myths, Explains What Really Works

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dr. Sarin explains the liver naturally detoxifies itself.

Simplest detox involves eating less and eating late.

Frequent small meals are not universally beneficial for all.

Amla and greens protect liver, but don't treat disease.

Many people turn to detox drinks and so-called superfoods to improve liver health, but the organ already plays a vital role in processing and clearing substances from the body. In a conversation with ABP News anchor Medha Prasad, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, hepatologist and Director and Chancellor of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, explained why the idea of liver detox can be misleading. He said foods such as amla and green vegetables can support health, but they should not be mistaken for a cure or treatment for liver disease.

Liver Detox: What Is The Simplest Way?

During the conversation, Dr Sarin explained that the liver itself is the body's natural detoxification system. Rather than relying on special foods or drinks to cleanse it, he highlighted the importance of eating habits. The simplest way to detox the liver is to eat less and eat late," he said, cautioning against grazing throughout the day.

लिवर को डिटॉक्स करने का सबसे आसान तरीका जानिए #FattyLiver #HealthCare #Liver #ABPNews | @MeghaSPrasad https://t.co/jsmXpyACvC — ABP News (@ABPNews) November 3, 2026

His comments came during a discussion about the popular advice to eat several small meals daily. Dr Sarin explained that frequent small meals can be useful for people with certain medical conditions who need more energy but cannot manage large portions at once. However, he cautioned against applying the same approach indiscriminately to everyone. A meal plan designed for a patient with specific nutritional needs may not be appropriate for a healthy person.

His broader message was that people should not follow dietary trends simply because they are presented as universally beneficial. Eating patterns need to be considered in the context of an individual's health and nutritional requirements.

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Amla And Green Vegetables: Do They Detox The Liver?

Amla and green vegetables are often recommended as part of a healthy diet, and Dr Sarin acknowledged their benefits. However, he drew a distinction between foods that help protect health and treatments that address an existing medical condition. "Amla is very good, green-coloured vegetables are very good, but to say that you should eat these and your liver will get better — they are protective, but they are not therapy," he explained.

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He emphasised that such foods should not be marketed or understood as a treatment for liver disease. While a balanced diet can contribute to overall health, no single food can guarantee that the liver will recover from an illness.

Liver Health: Prevention Is Not Treatment

Dr Sarin's key message was that dietary choices may help protect the liver, but they should not be confused with medical treatment. Eating nutritious foods can form part of a preventive approach, but people diagnosed with liver disease may require specific medical care.

He warned against assuming that detox diets, particular ingredients, or frequent consumption of supposedly beneficial foods can treat an underlying condition. The distinction is important for anyone concerned about liver health. The liver performs essential functions in the body, and suspected liver problems should be assessed by a qualified medical professional rather than managed through detox remedies alone.

Ultimately, maintaining liver health involves sensible eating habits, appropriate medical advice, and avoiding unproven detox claims. Anyone with a diagnosed liver condition should consult their doctor before making significant dietary changes.

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