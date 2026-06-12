Doc Talk | Monsoon Eye Care: 10 Ways To Manage Conjunctivitis During The Rainy Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon season increases conjunctivitis spread, mainly viral infections.

Recognize symptoms like redness, watering, and avoid eye rubbing.

Maintain hygiene, avoid sharing, and use prescribed eye drops.

Seek medical advice for increased pain or persistent symptoms.

While the monsoon season creates a much-needed reprieve from the summer heat, it also creates favorable conditions for the spread of many diseases, this includes conjunctivitis which is also known as ‘pink eye’. Conjunctivitis outbreaks are common during the monsoons due to higher humidity levels and increased crowding, making it easier for viral infections to spread. Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin transparent membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. Causes of conjunctivitis include viruses, bacteria, allergens, and chemical or physical irritants. Viral conjunctivitis is the most common type seen during monsoon season, and is easily transmitted by coming into contact with an infected person's eye fluids or touching an infected object or surface.

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Early Signs And Symptoms To Watch For

Parents, teachers, healthcare workers, and office professionals should be alert to identify signs and symptoms of conjunctivitis during this monsoon period. The known symptoms of this disease include ‘Redness’ of one or both eyes, excessive watering or tearing, irritation in eyes, burning sensation in eyes, or foreign body sensation (FBS), mild swelling of the eyelids, sticky discharge especially upon waking, sensitivity to light, blurred vision due to excessive tearing, contact with someone suffering from red eye. Children may frequently rub their eyes, while adults may complain of discomfort while reading or using digital screens.

10 Ways To Manage Conjunctivitis During Monsoon

1. Maintain Good Hand Hygiene: Keep your hands as clean as possible by washing them often with soap and water after touching your hands to your face. It is a known fact that washing your hands helps to reduce the spread of germs.

2. Do Not Touch Or Rub Your Eyes: Rubbing your eyes may further irritate them and will also cause the infectious substance to spread from one eye to another or among family members.

3. Do Not Share Personal Items With Others: While you are infected, do not share any towels, handkerchiefs, pillows, eye makeup, contact lens cases, or eyeglasses with others in order to reduce the transmission of the disease to another person

4. Use An Ice Pack With A Clean Cloth: To help reduce redness, irritation, and swelling, put a clean, cold compress over closed eyelids

5. Use Prescribed Eye Drops As Directed: Most cases of red eye do not require antibiotics. Usually viral conjunctivitis will resolve on its own, while bacterial conjunctivitis needs specific medications for effective treatment. Always use prescribed topical medications as directed by an ophthalmologist

6. Do Not Wear Contact Lenses: If you develop an eye infection and wear contact lenses, you should not wear contact lenses until the infection clears and the eye doctor approves you for contact lens wear

7. Do Not Use Over-The-Counter Eye Medication: You should not self-medicate with over-the-counter steroidal eye drops because they can worsen certain viral infections and can also raise intraocular pressure or mask serious eye disease

8. Practice Respiratory Hygiene: Many viral conjunctivitis outbreaks are associated with respiratory infections. Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing and dispose of tissues properly.

9. Reducing Close Contact While Infected: Individuals with active conjunctivitis should limit close physical contact with others and keep excellent hygiene to prevent passing the virus to others at home, school or work place

10. Regularly Clean Frequently Touched Surfaces: Mobile phones, keyboards, doorknobs, desks, and other objects that people frequently touch should be cleaned and disinfected regularly as viruses can survive on surfaces for several hours.

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When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

While majority of conjunctivitis cases are typically mild, self-limiting, and do not require medical intervention, but it is wise to seek immediate consultation from an eye specialist if you have any of the following:

Increased pain in the eye

Blurred vision

Increased sensitivity to light

Dense yellow/green discharge

Symptoms lasting for longer than 4 to 5 days

Corneal Involvement

Early diagnosis of conjunctivitis provides an opportunity to reduce the risk of complications and to receive treatment in a timely manner. This is particularly true at times of year when conjunctivitis is more prevalent, such as during the rainy season. There are many ways to treat and prevent conjunctivitis with proper hygiene, prompt treatment, and preventative treatments. Parents, teachers, and working adults can help in limiting the spread of conjunctivitis by keeping the children healthy and protecting their vision.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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