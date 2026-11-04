Doc Talk | Indoor Air Pollution: 5 Things You Do At Home That Could Trigger Asthma And Coughing

The problem of air pollution continues to pose significant challenges to public health in India, especially in Delhi-NCR during the winter months. Even remaining indoors cannot provide complete protection from pollution. A study conducted in 2025 on indoor air quality across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Mysuru found that cooking raises average indoor PM2.5 concentrations by 32% compared with periods without cooking. PM2.5 refers to fine particles capable of penetrating deep into the lungs. The findings indicated that outdoor pollution can affect indoor air quality, while everyday household activities can also contribute to exposure. The airways have natural defence mechanisms, but constant exposure to pollutants may irritate them, triggering coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulties, and worsening conditions such as asthma and COPD.

1. Cooking Without Adequate Ventilation

When frying, grilling, or cooking at high temperatures, fine particles can be released into the air. Gas ovens can also release nitrogen dioxide, a gas that irritates the respiratory system. This increases exposure when cooking fumes become trapped indoors. Using a kitchen exhaust system that vents outside helps prevent indoor fumes from accumulating.

Using kitchen exhaust fans, opening windows when outdoor air quality permits, and avoiding unnecessary high-temperature cooking can help reduce exposure to indoor pollutants.

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2. Sweeping And Dusting Without Controlling Dust

Dry sweeping or shaking out bedding can release settled dust back into the air. This dust may contain fine particles, dust mites, pollen and other allergens that can irritate the airways.

Using a damp cloth to clean surfaces and a wet mop for floors can help minimise airborne dust. A vacuum cleaner fitted with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter can also help remove fine dust particles. Bed linen should be washed regularly, particularly in homes where residents have allergies or asthma.

3. Using Incense Sticks, Dhoop And Scented Candles Frequently

Incense sticks, dhoop, camphor and scented candles may be part of daily routines or religious practices. However, burning these products releases smoke and other combustion pollutants. Some people may also experience breathing difficulties due to fragrances and aerosol sprays.

To reduce exposure, limit how often these products are burned and how long they are used. Avoid staying in smoky rooms and ensure adequate ventilation whenever possible. It is important to remember that fragrance does not necessarily indicate clean air. Even when a room smells pleasant, indoor pollutants may still be present.

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4. Keeping Windows Closed Without Managing Indoor Air

During periods of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, closing windows can help reduce the amount of outdoor pollution entering the home. However, keeping a home completely sealed for extended periods can contribute to the accumulation of moisture and pollutants generated by indoor activities such as cooking.

The recommended approach is not to leave windows open constantly but to monitor outdoor air quality and ventilate the home when pollution levels are lower. Where possible, using a suitably sized air purifier with a HEPA filter can help reduce airborne particulate matter in a room. However, air purifiers do not eliminate all gaseous pollutants.

5. Ignoring Dampness, Mould And Indoor Smoke

Water leaks, damp walls and poorly ventilated bathrooms can encourage mould growth. Mould releases spores that may trigger allergies, coughing and asthma symptoms. Cigarette smoke is another indoor pollutant that should not be ignored, as second-hand smoke can spread beyond the immediate area where smoking occurs.

Fixing leaks, drying wet areas promptly and improving ventilation can help prevent mould growth. Visible mould should be removed safely, while extensive growth should be addressed by professionals. One of the most effective ways to protect household members from second-hand smoke is to maintain a completely smoke-free home.

Protecting The Lungs Starts At Home

Indoor air pollution usually results from several contributing factors rather than a single source. Outdoor pollution can seep indoors, while cooking, burning materials, accumulated dust, and inadequate ventilation can further compromise air quality. Children, older adults, and people with allergies or respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to its effects.

Coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathing difficulties are common concerns among urban residents. People experiencing these symptoms should consult qualified medical practitioners rather than automatically attributing them to pollution or allergies.

Improving indoor air quality does not necessarily require expensive gadgets or major lifestyle changes. Adequate ventilation, reducing smoke and dust, and addressing damp surfaces can help limit exposure to indoor pollutants and protect respiratory health.