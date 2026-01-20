Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dementia Warning Signs: Early Changes And Symptoms Families Must Pay Attention To

Dementia Warning Signs: Early Changes And Symptoms Families Must Pay Attention To

Recognising subtle behavioural and memory changes early can help families take timely steps and seek support before the condition progresses.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 07:57 AM (IST)

(By Dr. Sorabh Gupta)

As India experiences a swift demographic shift, the elderly population is expected to hit 230 million by 2036. In light of this trend, the often overlooked issue of dementia is stepping into the spotlight and becoming a reality in our homes. Recent studies indicate that while improved nutrition has led to increased life expectancy, it has also highlighted stigmatized mental health issues like dementia.

For families, watching someone they love 'fade away' can be one of the most emotionally taxing experiences. Yet, raising awareness is crucial to maintaining the dignity and quality of life of the person affected.

Why Early Symptoms Are Often Missed

One of the greatest hurdles to early detection is that the initial signs and symptoms of incipient dementia frequently resemble ordinary 'personality traits." Due to their gradual onset, families often overlook these changes or attribute them to normal ageing.

However, these changes go far beyond occasional forgetfulness. While a healthy older adult may forget a name but recall it later, someone in the early stages of dementia may exhibit persistent cognitive warning signs.

Memory Lapses That Signal Something More Serious

Early dementia may present as misplacing everyday items in unusual locations—such as keeping keys in the freezer—or difficulty navigating once-familiar routes. These are not harmless slips but indicators of deeper cognitive disruption that should not be ignored.

Behavioural And Emotional Changes As Silent Red Flags

Beyond memory loss, noticeable behavioural changes often appear. Sudden irritability, unexplained anxiety, mood swings, or withdrawal from hobbies and social interactions can be emotional cries for help. Such shifts signal that something is amiss and require timely medical attention.

The Growing Caregiver Burden In India

Understanding the broader social context is essential. With the elderly dependency ratio currently at 62 per 100 working-age adults, the responsibility on families and caregivers is immense. Early diagnosis is not just about naming the condition—it helps families prepare, plan, and access support systems.

Support Systems Available For Families And Caregivers

India has taken steps to address these needs through initiatives such as the National Helpline for Senior Citizens (14567) and geriatric training programmes that have trained over 36,785 caregivers. These resources provide both practical assistance and emotional support to families navigating dementia care.

Families As The First Line Of Defence

Ultimately, families play the most critical role in identifying early warning signs. Seeking medical help at the first indication of cognitive decline can slow disease progression, improve symptom management, and preserve independence for as long as possible.

Preserving Dignity Through Early Intervention

Early intervention ensures that the 'silver years" are defined by dignity, connection, and compassion—rather than confusion and isolation. By recognising the signs early and acting promptly, families can help their loved ones live with comfort, respect, and meaningful support.

Dr. Sorabh Gupta is Consultant Neurologist at Kailash Hospital Dehradun

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:57 AM (IST)
Embed widget