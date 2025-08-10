Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealth‘Stratus’ COVID Variant Spreads Rapidly Across US, Here's What To Know About XFG Strain

‘Stratus’ COVID Variant Spreads Rapidly Across US, Here's What To Know About XFG Strain

First detected in January, it's a recombinant variant under WHO monitoring.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:47 PM (IST)

A new COVID-19 variant, known as XFG or “Stratus,” is surging across the United States, swiftly becoming the third-most common strain of the summer and raising concerns among health authorities. The fast-spreading variant, first detected in Southeast Asia in January, has also been reported in several European countries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), XFG accounted for virtually none of the cases in the US until April, when it registered at 2 per cent. By late May, it had climbed to 6 per cent, before doubling to 11 per cent in early June. Just weeks later, it reached 14 per cent, a sharp and steady rise.

High or very high case levels have been reported in states including Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas. Meanwhile, infections are also on the rise in other parts of the country, such as New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

Another strain, NB.1.8.1, nicknamed “Nimbus”, is also circulating widely in the US, with reports suggesting it often causes a severe sore throat.

What We Know About XFG

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes XFG as a recombinant variant, formed from lineages LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. The earliest known sample was collected on January 27, 2025. In June, the WHO classified it as a “variant under monitoring” due to its increasing global spread.

Experts say the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, continues to evolve, picking up mutations that may help it evade immune defences. Professor Subhash Verma, a microbiology and immunology expert at the University of Nevada, Reno, told USA Today that XFG’s mutations could potentially improve its ability to bypass immune responses.

However, the WHO currently assesses the public health risk posed by XFG as low, noting there is no evidence it causes more severe illness or markedly different symptoms compared to earlier Omicron strains. Current COVID-19 vaccines are still expected to protect against both symptomatic and severe disease caused by this variant.

Symptoms to Watch For

The CDC lists the following as common COVID-19 symptoms, which apply to infections caused by XFG:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • Nausea or vomiting

With XFG’s presence growing, health officials continue to urge vaccination, mask use in crowded spaces, and testing for those experiencing symptoms.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coronavirus COVID 19 Covid New Variant
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
PM Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains At KSR Railway Station In Bengaluru
Cities
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone Bows Out As Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern, Stays On As Producer
Deepika Padukone Bows Out As Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern
India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Is Philippines The New Diamond In India's Necklace?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget