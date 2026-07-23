Odisha Reports Two More COVID-19 Cases, State's Total Rises To Three

Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) Two persons were found positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, raising the total number of infected to three, officials said on Thursday.

All the three cases have been reported from the Ganjam district, they said.

Director of Public Health Rabindranath Mishra said the two new patients are under home isolation and their condition is stable.

The other patient, a woman, is undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur, he said.

"Her health condition is also stable. However, she has diabetes, hypertension and heart-related issues," he added.

Appealing to people not to panic, Mishra said, "It has become a common influenza-like disease, and the virus has become weak." Health and Family Welfare Department Special Secretary Santosh Mishra had on Wednesday visited the Berhampur hospital, where the woman is undergoing treatment, and took stock of the situation.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)



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