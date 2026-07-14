Could Illegal Mosquito Agarbattis Be Putting Your Health At Risk? Here's What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unlicensed mosquito agarbattis pose health risks, lack necessary safety approval.

CIBRC mandates testing; unregistered products lack ingredient and safety evaluation.

Agarbatti smoke aggravates respiratory issues, harming vulnerable populations indoors.

Use registered products, ensure ventilation, and employ broader mosquito controls.

Dengue, malaria and chikungunya are among the mosquito borne illnesses that rise with the onset of the monsoon. Millions of homes believe that burning mosquito agarbattis is a safe and efficient technique to keep insects away. Public health experts, however, are cautioning that unlicensed mosquito agarbattis, which are supplied without the requisite regulatory approval may put families at unnecessary risk for health problems and provide little guarantee of safety.

The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC) states that before any household pesticide product can be sold legally, it must pass scientific testing. Concerns about what customers are breathing into their homes are raised by the possibility that products offered without registration have not had their ingredients, safety or efficacy evaluated.

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Understanding Illegal Mosquito Agarbattis

Products that are supplied without the mandatory clearance required by India's insecticide legislation are known as illegal mosquito agarbattis. It is challenging for consumers to ascertain whether they adhere to accepted safety standards because they frequently lack the necessary registration details, ingredient information or manufacturer disclosures.

Products marketed under the names Comfort, Sleepwell, Relax, Sun Relax, Hunting Tiger, High Voltage, Happy Night, Dinosaur, Bodyguard, Thunder, Soorya, Spoorthi Power, Dengue Killer, Nice Sleep and Care are allegedly being sold without the necessary regulatory approval, according to public advisories. Instead of depending on brand names or eye-catching packaging, health experts advise customers to confirm registration facts.

Why Health Experts Are Concerned

The smoke created during burning is more dangerous than the incense stick itself. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that extended exposure to indoor air pollution can raise the risk of respiratory irritation and other health issues. Physicians caution that uncontrolled mosquito agarbattis smoke can aggravate asthma, allergies or chronic lung disease in addition to irritating the eyes, nose and throat.

Because they spend more time indoors and are more susceptible to airborne contaminants, children, elderly adults, pregnant women and those with pre-existing respiratory illnesses are thought to be most vulnerable.

Safe Protection Should Always Come First

Experts stress that while preventing mosquito bites is still crucial, safe products should also be utilised. When using smoke-based repellents indoors, consumers are advised to make sure there is sufficient ventilation, carefully follow the manufacturer's instructions, and only buy mosquito repellents with a current CIBRC registration number. It is best to stay away from products that are sold without clear labelling or regulatory permission.

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Making Informed Choices

Agarbattis should not be the only method used to control mosquitoes. Public health experts advise clearing standing water from the vicinity of residences, covering water storage containers, installing window screens, sleeping beneath mosquito nets, and donning clothing that covers exposed skin, especially during periods of high mosquito activity. These steps lessen the requirement for extended indoor smoke exposure and mosquito breeding.

Health risks can be greatly decreased by selecting approved products from reliable vendors, verifying regulatory information and staying away from unlabeled or dubiously inexpensive substitutes. Stronger enforcement against unlawful mosquito agarbattis and educated consumer choices, according to experts, can help shield homes from mosquito-borne illnesses and needless exposure to potentially dangerous indoor pollutants as awareness develops.







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