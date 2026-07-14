Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oncologist warns against commercially prepared french fries for children.

Repeatedly heated cooking oil creates hazardous compounds in fries.

High salt, low nutrients increase obesity, heart disease risks.

Experts advise healthier cooking methods, informed food choices.

One of the most popular comfort meals in the world is french fries but a recent warning from Dr. Vartika Vishwani, a surgical oncologist in Gurugram, has rekindled discussion about the negative health effects of fast food that is made commercially. She made a startling declaration in an Instagram video: "As an oncology mom, this is one meal that I have not given to my child to date. The dangers of French fries will astound you.’’ Nutrition experts concur that the issue is more about how commercially prepared fries are cooked and consumed than it is about potatoes themselves, despite the connection with cigarettes igniting internet debate.

The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) claim that diets heavy in unhealthy fats, ultra-processed foods and excess salt have been connected to obesity, heart disease and several types of cancer.

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Why The Frying Process Matters

The main issue, according to Dr. Vishwani, is the frequent heating of cooking oil in industrial kitchens. "Oil is the first issue," she says. The same oil is frequently used at high temperatures in fast food restaurants.

Research from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food Chemistry indicates that heating vegetable oils repeatedly can result in the production of hazardous substances such as aldehydes and oxidized lipids. When ingested often over time, these chemicals may exacerbate oxidative stress and inflammation, processes linked to long-term harm to blood vessels and cells.

More Than Just Fat And Calories

Additionally, french fries are often high in salt and low in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Regularly eating foods high in salt can elevate blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, according to the NHS.

Dr. Vishwani also emphasised how easy it is for kids to overindulge in fries because they are really tasty but not very satisfying. When consumed often, foods high in energy but low in nutrients may promote excessive calorie consumption, raising the risk of childhood obesity.

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A Balanced Perspective For Parents

Speaking as a mother and a physician, Dr. Vartika Vishwani stated, "As an oncologist mom, this is one meal that I have not provided to my child," highlighting that her main issue is with commercially cooked French fries, where frying oil is frequently reheated several times. Additionally, she advised parents to "Share this with any parent that orders French fries first for their child when they go out." Health professionals advise selecting healthier cooking techniques like baking, roasting, or air-frying with fresh oil rather than regularly ingesting commercially deep-fried potatoes, even though they do not advise completely avoiding potatoes.

As part of a balanced diet, eating French fries occasionally is unlikely to be harmful, according to nutrition experts. However, consuming deep-fried, highly processed foods on a frequent basis may lead to obesity and other long-term health issues. According to experts, the most important lesson is to make educated food choices and pay attention to how meals are cooked rather than completely avoiding certain foods.







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