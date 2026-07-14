Extreme Heat May Be Fueling A Rise In Mental Health Hospitalisations, Study Finds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mental health protection crucial; include it in climate planning.

Heatwaves are known to raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, heatstroke, and dehydration. However, mounting data indicates that high temperatures may also have a major effect on mental health. Extreme heat is linked to a substantial increase in hospital admissions for mental health disorders, especially among children, adolescents and young adults, according to a recent Australian study. The results contribute to an increasing amount of research suggesting that climate change may have an impact on psychological wellbeing in addition to physical health.

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The Connection Between Rising Temperatures And Mental Health

Over 720,000 hospital admissions for mental and behavioral problems in New South Wales between 2001 and 2022 were examined in the study, which was headed by experts from the University of Sydney. Researchers discovered that at times of exceptionally high temperatures, young people were far more likely to need hospital care. Extreme heat occurrences during the warmer months almost doubled the chance of hospitalization due to mental health issues.

Experts believe that high temperatures can interfere with sleep, raise physical stress on the body, and change brain function, all of which may exacerbate mental health problems, but researchers are still looking into the precise molecular causes.

Which Conditions Could Become Worse?

Hospital admissions for a variety of mental illnesses, including depression, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, substance abuse and self-harm, have grown, according to the report. Because some psychiatric drugs can interfere with the body's ability to regulate temperature, making it more difficult to cope during heatwaves, people who already have mental illness may be especially vulnerable.

Long-term exposure to heat has also been associated in the past with increased psychological discomfort, irritability, aggressive behavior, and a higher risk of mental problems.

Why Younger People May Be More Vulnerable

Researchers propose a number of explanations for why younger people seem to be more impacted. Many mental health issues initially manifest during adolescence and the early stages of adulthood. Emotional wellbeing may also be impacted by heat-related sleep disruption, academic pressure, decreased physical activity, and increased social stress during harsh weather.

The results also emphasise how crucial it is to include mental health in healthcare planning connected to climate change rather than concentrating only on heatstroke and dehydration.

Protecting Your Mental Wellbeing During Heatwaves

Mental health professionals advise drinking enough water, avoiding physically demanding outside activities during the warmest portions of the day, and keeping interior environments as cool as possible. The effects of severe temperatures can also be lessened by sticking to regular sleep schedules, consuming less alcohol, and keeping an eye on friends or relatives who could be at risk.

If they are worried about how heat may impact their treatment, people with pre-existing mental health disorders should talk to their healthcare provider and keep taking their prescribed medications.

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Climate Change And Mental Health

Experts in public health are beginning to see mental health as a crucial component of climate resilience. Healthcare systems may need to get ready for both physical ailments and an increase in the need for mental health services as heatwaves become more common and severe. Thousands of extra deaths have already been connected to recent heatwaves in Europe, highlighting the wider health dangers associated with rising temperatures.







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