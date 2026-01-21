Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chicken Soup Vs Tomato Soup: Which One Is Healthier For Your Body? Know Here

Chicken soup and tomato soup both offer health benefits. Know which soup is healthier based on nutrition, immunity support, digestion and dietary needs.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)

(By Dt. Sujatha Stephen RD) 

Soup is often seen as a comfort food. But it can also be a healthy meal choice. Chicken soup and tomato soup are two popular options. Both offer health benefits. The better choice depends on your body’s needs and health goals.

Nutritional Basics

Chicken soup and tomato soup differ in nutrients. Chicken soup usually contains chicken pieces, vegetables, and broth. Tomato soup is mainly made from tomatoes, herbs, and sometimes cream or milk. Chicken soup provides more protein, while tomato soup is rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

Benefits Of Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is a good source of protein. Protein helps maintain muscle strength and keeps you full for longer. This makes chicken soup helpful for people recovering from illness, older adults, and those trying to manage weight.

It also provides B vitamins, zinc, and iron, which support energy levels and immunity. Warm chicken broth can help with hydration and may soothe sore throats or congestion during colds.

However, packaged or restaurant versions often contain high sodium. Too much salt can raise blood pressure. Homemade, low-salt versions are the healthier choice.

Benefits Of Tomato Soup

Tomato soup is naturally low in calories and fat. It is rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant linked to heart health and reduced inflammation.

Tomatoes also provide vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium, which support immunity, skin health, and blood pressure control. Tomato soup can be a good option for people watching calories or those following plant-based diets.

Be cautious with creamy tomato soups. They may contain added sugar, cream, or excess salt, reducing their health value.

Which Soup Should You Choose?

Choose chicken soup if you need:

  • More protein
  • Better satiety
  • Support during illness or recovery

Choose tomato soup if you want:

  • Antioxidants
  • Fewer calories
  • A lighter, plant-based option

The Healthiest Way To Enjoy Soup

No matter which soup you choose, preparation matters most. Use fresh ingredients. Add plenty of vegetables such as carrots, beans, spinach, bottle gourd, or broccoli. Keep oil and salt minimal. Avoid excess cream, butter, or sugar.

Both chicken soup and tomato soup can also be used as healthy meal replacements for dinner, especially for people trying to lose weight or manage diabetes. When prepared with extra vegetables and lean protein, soups are filling, low in calories, and easy to digest. They help control portion size and prevent late-night overeating. Having soup for dinner can also support better blood sugar control when refined carbs are avoided.

A well-made soup can nourish the body without adding unnecessary calories. 

Dt. Sujatha Stephen RD is the Chief Dietician at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chicken Soup Vs Tomato Soup Which Soup Is Healthier Chicken Soup Benefits Tomato Soup Benefits Healthy Soup Options
