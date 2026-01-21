Is Jaggery Really Healthier Than Sugar? Know Its Benefits, Digestion And Hidden Concerns

(By Dt. Sujatha Stephen RD)

January often brings with it a renewed focus on health and tradition. In many Indian households, sweets prepared during winter season highlight one ingredient in particular: jaggery (gur). From sesame laddus and peanut chikki to variety of laddus, jaggery is the preferred sweetener, replacing refined sugar in countless recipes.

Why Jaggery Feels Healthier

Jaggery is an unrefined sweetener made by boiling sugarcane juice or palm sap. Unlike white sugar, it retains molasses, which contains small amounts of minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium. Jaggery provides quick energy from carbohydrates along with small amounts of essential minerals. This makes it suitable during colder months, when the body’s energy requirements naturally increase. Traditional Sankranti foods combine jaggery with nuts and seeds, offering healthy fats and complex carbohydrates that help generate warmth and provide sustained energy.

Role Of Jaggery In Your Digestion

One of the key advantages of jaggery over sugar is digestion. Jaggery is known to stimulate digestive enzymes, helping reduce bloating and constipation. It is also traditionally consumed after meals to aid digestion. Jaggery contains iron, which can help support haemoglobin levels and may be beneficial for people prone to mild anaemia when consumed in moderation.

Jaggery – A Immunity Booster

Jaggery is also believed to support immunity due to the presence of antioxidants and minerals like zinc. During seasonal changes, small amounts of jaggery may help the body cope better with cold, cough and fatigue. However, many popular claims such as “liver detox” or “blood purification” are more traditional beliefs than medically proven facts.

Limitations And Quality Concerns

Despite its benefits, jaggery is still a form of sugar. Calorie-wise, it is similar to refined sugar and can raise blood glucose levels. While it has a slightly lower glycaemic index than sugar, diabetics, people with obesity, PCOD or insulin resistance should consume it cautiously and only after consulting their doctor.

Another important concern is quality. Nowadays adulterated jaggery made with chemicals or artificial colours is common in the market. Always choose organic, unadulterated jaggery from trusted sources.

Enjoy The Sweetness Of Jaggery, But Don’t Overdo..!!

Jaggery is nutritionally better than refined sugar and fits well into traditional Sankranti sweets when eaten in moderation. It should replace sugar, not be added in excess. Enjoy winter sweets in moderation, and try to pair jaggery with nuts or fibre-rich foods. We should always remember that even natural sweeteners should be eaten in limited amounts.

Dt. Sujatha Stephen RD, Chief Dietician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

