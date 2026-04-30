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HomeLifestyleJyotiraditya Scindia's Onion-In-Pocket Hack For Heatwave Goes Viral: Here's The Truth Behind The Claim

Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion-In-Pocket Hack For Heatwave Goes Viral: Here's The Truth Behind The Claim

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s viral onion hack to beat the heat sparks debate. Here’s what science says about this traditional summer belief and heatwave safety.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister suggests carrying onion for heatwave protection.
  • Onions offer hydration and antioxidants when consumed.
  • No scientific proof carrying onions externally helps.
  • Eating onions in meals can provide summer benefits.

As India battles an intense heatwave, with temperatures in several regions soaring past 45°C, staying cool has become more than just a comfort, it’s a necessity. In the middle of this extreme weather, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stirred a fresh conversation online with an unusual summer tip. In a video shared on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Scindia suggested carrying an onion in your pocket to stay safe from the heat, an idea that quickly caught public attention.

In the now-viral clip, the minister is seen pulling an onion out of his pocket and telling viewers, "Keep an onion in your pocket and stay safe from the heat."

The Tradition Behind The Onion Hack

Onions have long been associated with summer wellness in India. Across households, especially during peak heat, they are commonly included in meals, whether as part of fresh salads, chutneys, or alongside staples like dal and roti.

Nutritionally, onions do offer benefits. They are rich in water content and packed with compounds such as antioxidants, flavonoids like quercetin, and essential minerals. These elements can:

  • Support hydration
  • Aid digestion
  • Offer a mild cooling effect
  • Help the body deal with oxidative stress caused by extreme heat

This is why onions are often seen as a 'summer-friendly' food.

Carrying An Onion: Science Or Just Belief?

The idea of keeping an onion in your pocket, however, belongs more to folklore than to science.

In some communities, it’s believed that onions can absorb heat or protect the body from loo, the hot, dry winds common during North Indian summers. This belief likely stems from the perceived cooling effect of consuming onions, rather than any proven external property.

There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that carrying an onion can shield the body from heatstroke or extreme temperatures. Heat-related illnesses occur when the body is unable to regulate its internal temperature, often due to dehydration and prolonged exposure to high heat, not because of external factors that an onion could 'absorb.'

The Right Way To Use Onions In Summer

While carrying one in your pocket may not help, including onions in your meals can still be beneficial, if done thoughtfully.

They can be enjoyed in:

  • Fresh salads with lemon and spices
  • Cooked dishes like dals, curries, and rice
  • Soaked form to reduce sharpness and improve digestion

However, moderation matters. Excessive consumption, especially of raw onions, may lead to bloating, acidity, or digestive discomfort due to their sulfur content.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual summer tip did Jyotiraditya Scindia suggest?

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia suggested carrying an onion in your pocket to stay safe from the heat.

Is there scientific evidence that carrying an onion protects from heat?

No, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that carrying an onion can shield the body from heatstroke or extreme temperatures.

Why are onions considered summer-friendly in India?

Onions are rich in water, antioxidants, and minerals which can support hydration, aid digestion, and offer a mild cooling effect.

How can onions be used beneficially in meals during summer?

Onions can be included in fresh salads, cooked dishes like dals and curries, or soaked to improve digestion. However, moderation is key to avoid discomfort.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Onion-In-Pocket Hack Jyotiraditya Scindia's Onion Hack Onion And Heatwaves Onion Hack For Heatwaves
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