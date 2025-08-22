{By: Pinaki De}

Antibiotic resistance has emerged as a major health challenge, directly impacting the recovery of patients suffering from common bacterial infections. Conditions such as Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), which were once easily treatable with standard antibiotics, are now showing increasing resistance to drugs that used to be effective just a few years ago.

How Antibiotic Resistance Develops

This resistance develops when bacteria adapt and no longer respond to the antibiotics commonly prescribed. As a result, patients who present with typical symptoms are often given standard medications, only to experience treatment failure. This leads to prolonged illness, delayed recovery, and in some cases, worsening of the condition before an effective alternative can be identified.

Factors Contributing To Resistance

The problem is further compounded by misuse and overuse of antibiotics, such as self-medication, incomplete courses, or unnecessary prescriptions. The rapid emergence of antibiotic resistance can be attributed to several factors, including unnecessary use, inadequate duration of treatment, over-the-counter availability, indiscriminate use in viral infections, and inadvertent use in the veterinary field. This not only increases healthcare costs but also poses the risk of spreading resistant strains in the community.

To address this growing concern, careful antibiotic stewardship, accurate diagnosis, and patient awareness are essential. Without urgent action, antibiotic resistance may undermine our ability to treat even the most common infections effectively.

The author, Dr Pinaki De, is the Consultant Physician, at ILS Hospitals, Dumdum.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

