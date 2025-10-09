Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8 Common Acne Myths You Need To Stop Believing

8 Common Acne Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Busting common acne myths, from diet and hygiene to makeup and remedies, with dermatologist-backed facts for clearer, healthier skin.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 06:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr. Prashant Agrawal)

One of the most frequent skin concerns, but also the most misunderstood, is acne. In age-old wives' tales as well as fast remedies, myths about acne travel faster than wildfire, versus the actual disease itself. To clear them up, below are some frequent acne myths, busted by a dermatologist.

ALSO READ: Breathe Easy This October: Smart Ways To Keep Allergies At Bay

Common Myths About Acne:

  • Myth 1: Acne only happens in teenagers
    Fact: Acne not only happens during teenage years. Adult acne is now on the rise due to stress, hormonal imbalance, pollution, and lifestyle. Acne breakouts occur among young adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, too.
  • Myth 2: Fried foods cause acne
    Fact: Good skin health does have to do with one’s diet, but eating chocolate or dried food items will not cause acne directly. The deeper concern is the high-glycemic foods (wheat breads, sweets, sodas) that raise insulin levels and induce acne.
  • Myth 3: Acne occurs because the skin becomes dirty
    Fact: Acne isn't caused just because the skin is dirty. Instead, over-washing dries the skin,  which makes breakouts worse. Acne happens mostly due to clogged pores, accumulation of overproduction of too much oil, and bacteria, not dirt. Use a gentle cleanser to wash your face.
  • Myth 4: Acne gets zapped by
    Fact: The sun dries up acne in the short term, but long-term aggravates acne by encouraging further oil as well as acne after-discolorations. Always ensure that you wear a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen at all times.
  • Myth 5: Makeup contributes to acne
    Fact: Not all cosmetics are enemies of acne. Skincare products that are acne-compatible, oil-free, and non-comedogenic won't clog pores. It's all about taking out makeup and not keeping it for a prolonged period.
  • Myth 6: Acne will go away with time
    Fact: Sometimes the spots also disappear with time, but without intervention, acne could cause scarring as well as discoloration. Treatment at the appropriate time by a dermatologist prevents scarring for the long term, as well as enhances confidence in skin.
  • Myth 7: Popping pimples will heal them sooner
    Fact: Popping pimples embeds the bacteria deeper in the skin, leading to more swelling, scarring, and slower healing. Hands off - leave extractions for your dermatologist.
  • Myth 8: DIY Natural Remedies Always Work
    Fact: Although aloe vera or honey soothes the skin, most at-home tricks (like lemon juice, toothpaste, or exfoliating scrubs) can actually aggravate acne. Science-backed treatments will forever be a safer option.

Dr. Prashant Agrawal is the Sr. Dermatologist, Formulator, and Co-founder of SkinInspired

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 06:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Acne Myths Myths And Facts About Acne Pimple Breakouts Skinhealth
Embed widget