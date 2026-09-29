World Heart Day: 7 Warning Signs Your Body May Give Before A Heart Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heart attack warning signs often appear days or weeks beforehand.

Watch for recurring chest pain, fatigue, and breathlessness.

Also, monitor unexplained nausea, upper body discomfort, or general unwellness.

Seek immediate medical help for persistent or worsening symptoms.

A heart attack does not always strike without warning. In some cases, the body may show certain symptoms hours, days or even weeks beforehand. Recognising these signs and seeking timely medical attention can be important for protecting heart health. World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the risks associated with heart disease. While a heart attack is a serious medical emergency, some people may experience warning symptoms before it occurs. The problem is that these signs can often be mistaken for everyday problems such as tiredness, indigestion, gas or general weakness. The symptoms can also vary from person to person. Some people may experience several symptoms together, while others may notice only one or two.

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Seven Warning Signs That Should Not Be Ignored

1. Recurring Chest Pain Or Discomfort

Not every episode of chest discomfort should be dismissed as gas or acidity. Before a heart attack, some people may experience chest pain or discomfort that lasts for a few minutes and then goes away. The sensation does not necessarily have to be severe. It may feel like pressure, tightness, heaviness, fullness or burning in the chest. If such discomfort keeps returning, it is important to consult a doctor rather than ignore it.

2. Unusual Or Excessive Fatigue

Feeling unusually tired without an obvious reason can also be a warning sign that deserves attention. If routine activities suddenly leave you exhausted or tasks that were previously easy start requiring significantly more energy, do not simply attribute it to a busy schedule. Some people may experience unusual fatigue in the days or weeks before a heart attack. Persistent or unexplained fatigue should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

3. Shortness Of Breath During Routine Activities

If you suddenly start getting breathless while doing activities that previously caused no difficulty, it should not be overlooked. Some people may experience shortness of breath even with minimal exertion. In certain cases, breathing difficulty may also occur while resting or when lying down. Repeated or worsening breathlessness requires medical evaluation.

4. Repeated Nausea

Nausea is commonly associated with digestive problems, but in some cases it may accompany heart-related problems. If you experience unexplained or recurring nausea, particularly along with other unusual symptoms, it is better not to dismiss it as a stomach issue without considering other possible causes.

5. A Sudden Feeling That Something Is Not Right

Sometimes the body may produce a vague feeling of being unwell that is difficult to describe. A person may simply feel that something is not normal without being able to identify the exact problem. Some people report feeling generally unwell before a heart attack. If this unexplained feeling persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, seeking medical advice is important.

6. Discomfort In The Upper Body

Heart-related discomfort is not necessarily restricted to the chest. Some people may experience discomfort in other parts of the upper body. This can include areas such as the arms, shoulders, back, neck or jaw. Unexpected upper-body discomfort deserves particular attention when it occurs along with chest pressure, breathlessness, weakness or other concerning symptoms.

7. Symptoms That Keep Coming And Going

Warning symptoms do not always remain constant. They may appear for a few minutes and then disappear, which can make people believe that the problem has resolved.

However, recurring chest discomfort, unusual fatigue, breathlessness or nausea should not be ignored simply because the symptoms have gone away. Repeated episodes should be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

When Should You Seek Immediate Medical Help?

If you suspect that you may be having a heart attack, do not wait for the symptoms to become severe. Persistent chest pressure or pain, serious difficulty breathing, or a sudden deterioration in your condition requires immediate emergency medical attention. A heart attack is a medical emergency, and getting treatment as quickly as possible can help limit damage to the heart muscle.

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[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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