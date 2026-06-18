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HomeHealth5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Fish like Rohu, Katla, Salmon and Tuna provide elderly people with protein, omega-3s and vitamins that support stronger bones, a healthy heart, brain function and immunity.

Reported By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tuna maintains muscle strength; consult doctors for personalized nutrition.

As people grow older, their body needs extra care and the right nutrition becomes more important than ever. A balanced diet helps seniors stay energetic, maintain strength, and support overall well-being. Fish is one such food that offers both great taste and valuable nutrients.

Rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, fish can help support heart health, immunity, brain function, and strong bones. Here are five fish options that can be great for elderly people.

1. Rohu Fish: A Simple And Healthy Choice


5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Rohu is a favourite fish in many households because of its taste and easy availability. It is packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins like A, B, and C.

For older adults, Rohu can be a good addition to meals as it helps provide energy and supports daily nutritional needs.

2. Katla Fish: Nutritious And Easy To Include


5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Katla, also known as Bhakur, is another popular fish that can be beneficial for seniors. It contains protein, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and other nutrients that support the body’s natural defence system.

Because it is light and nutritious, Katla can be a good choice for elderly people who prefer simple and healthy meals.

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3. Salmon: Great For Bones And Heart


5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Salmon is known as one of the most nutrient-rich fish varieties. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D, iron, calcium, and other essential nutrients.

For elderly people, salmon can be especially helpful for supporting bone strength and keeping the heart healthy. Its nutrients may also help maintain joint health and mobility.

4. Sardines: Helpful For Brain And Heart Health


5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Sardines are small fish but are full of nutrition. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart and brain health.

Adding sardines to the diet may help seniors maintain better focus, memory, and overall wellness as they age.

5. Tuna: A Protein Powerhouse


5 Best Fish For Elderly People To Boost Energy And Support Overall Health

Tuna is a great source of protein and can help maintain muscle strength, which is important as the body naturally becomes weaker with age.

The nutrients in tuna also support heart health and make it a useful option for seniors looking for a protein-rich meal.

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Fish like Rohu, Katla, Salmon, Sardines, and Tuna can be a healthy part of an elderly person’s diet. Their protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients help support strength, immunity, and overall health.

However, every person’s health needs are different. Before making fish a regular part of an elderly person’s diet, it is always better to consider their medical conditions and take advice from a doctor or dietitian if required.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Should elderly people consult a doctor before regularly adding fish to their diet?

Yes, it is always better to consider individual medical conditions and seek advice from a doctor or dietitian. This ensures fish inclusion is suitable for their specific health needs.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Fish Rohu Katla
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