Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (September 3): Getting Stuck? Hints, Clues, & The Final Solution Revealed

Wordle Answer Today (September 3): Getting Stuck? Hints, Clues, & The Final Solution Revealed

Wordle answer for September 3 is revealed! Check out today’s hints, clues, and final solution to see if you guessed the five-letter word right.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans were greeted this Wednesday, September 3, with another brain-tickling puzzle that had keyboards tapping and heads scratching. The five-letter guessing game, now a global daily ritual, continues to test both quick wit and vocabulary. For some, the thrill lies in solving the puzzle, while for others, it’s all about keeping their hard-earned winning streak alive.

Today’s challenge leaned on the playful side, and the hints nudged many closer to the solution. But if you’re still scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle looks like a simple word game, but don’t be fooled, it demands both logic and patience. Players must uncover a hidden five-letter word in six tries. After each guess, the tiles reveal clues that guide the way:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues smartly, players can filter wrong guesses and steadily work toward the solution. This balance of simplicity and challenge is what makes Wordle so addictive and fun for millions around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 3 Puzzle

The clues for today’s Wordle were a mix of playful and tricky. Here’s what players had to work with:

  • Dogs love this game.
  • The word begins with F.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has just 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “cheat” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players a clear path to the answer without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (September 3)

The solution to today’s puzzle is: FETCH.

To “fetch” means to go and bring something back. You can “fetch water,” “fetch help,” or simply “play fetch” with a dog. It can also mean to achieve or earn, as in “the house fetched a high price.”

Well done if you solved it without help! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s puzzle will bring you another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Cities
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Himachal Monsoon Fury: 3 Dead, 2 Feared Trapped As Houses Collapse In Mandi After Landslide
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget