Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyWordle Answer Today (September 1): Did You Guess Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Word? Here Are Clues

Wordle Answer Today (September 1): Did You Guess Today’s Tricky Five-Letter Word? Here Are Clues

Wordle answer for September 1 is revealed! See today’s hints, starting word, and final solution to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans kicked off September with yet another five-letter puzzle that tested quick thinking and vocabulary skills. For many, the daily challenge is an addictive ritual, and missing out on a win streak is simply not an option. 

If today’s puzzle felt a bit tougher than usual, don’t worry, the clues shared made the path to solving it easier. And for those who still struggled, the final Wordle answer is revealed below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple at first, but it’s surprisingly tricky. The game gives you six chances to figure out a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles provide clues:

  • Green means the letter is in the right spot.
  • Yellow means the letter is part of the word but placed incorrectly.
  • Grey shows the letter isn’t included at all.

By carefully studying these hints, players can gradually work toward the correct solution. It’s this mix of simplicity and strategy that has made Wordle one of the most popular word games worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 1 Puzzle

The official clues for today’s Wordle guided players closer to the answer and made the guessing process more structured. Here’s what they revealed:

  • The word is the opposite of "most."
  • It begins with L.
  • It ends with T.
  • It contains two vowels.
  • All letters are unique, with no repetitions.
  • Using the starting word “haste” reveals four yellow letters, which significantly narrows down possibilities.

These hints together gave players enough direction to eliminate dozens of wrong guesses. For some, it became easier after the starting word tip, while others still needed the final reveal.

Wordle Answer for September 1

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LEAST.

“Least” refers to the smallest, the lowest, or the fewest amount in comparison to others. Congratulations if you solved it without spoilers! For everyone else, tomorrow brings a brand-new challenge.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
World
Hundreds Feared Dead As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Hundreds Feared Dead As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Celebrities
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: Chirag Paswan or Nitish Kumar? NDA's CM Face Sparks Fresh Turmoil | ABP NEWS
Janhit: NDA Rift Deepens as LJP(R) Projects Chirag Paswan as CM Candidate | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India-China Relations Reboot? PM Modi and Xi Hold Crucial Talks at SCO | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget