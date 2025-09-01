Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans kicked off September with yet another five-letter puzzle that tested quick thinking and vocabulary skills. For many, the daily challenge is an addictive ritual, and missing out on a win streak is simply not an option.

If today’s puzzle felt a bit tougher than usual, don’t worry, the clues shared made the path to solving it easier. And for those who still struggled, the final Wordle answer is revealed below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look simple at first, but it’s surprisingly tricky. The game gives you six chances to figure out a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles provide clues:

Green means the letter is in the right spot.



Yellow means the letter is part of the word but placed incorrectly.



Grey shows the letter isn’t included at all.



By carefully studying these hints, players can gradually work toward the correct solution. It’s this mix of simplicity and strategy that has made Wordle one of the most popular word games worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 1 Puzzle

The official clues for today’s Wordle guided players closer to the answer and made the guessing process more structured. Here’s what they revealed:

The word is the opposite of "most."

It begins with L .

. It ends with T .

. It contains two vowels .

. All letters are unique, with no repetitions.

Using the starting word “haste” reveals four yellow letters, which significantly narrows down possibilities.

These hints together gave players enough direction to eliminate dozens of wrong guesses. For some, it became easier after the starting word tip, while others still needed the final reveal.

Wordle Answer for September 1

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LEAST.

“Least” refers to the smallest, the lowest, or the fewest amount in comparison to others. Congratulations if you solved it without spoilers! For everyone else, tomorrow brings a brand-new challenge.