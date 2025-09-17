Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 17): Did Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Clues, & Answer

Did today's Wordle puzzle went over your head? Don't worry, here are clues, and answer to help you keep your winning streak alive

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players faced another fun challenge this Wednesday, September 17. The five-letter puzzle, loved by millions worldwide, once again tested focus and smart guessing. For some, solving quickly is the goal, while others just aim to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something we all see when people smile or laugh. The hints were playful, but if you’re still stuck, we’ve got the answer and its meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

At first glance, Wordle looks simple, but it requires both patience and logic. Players get six chances to uncover the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles provide helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can rule out wrong guesses and move closer to the solution. This balance of fun and strategy is why Wordle is so addictive across the globe.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 17 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

  • You may see them when someone is laughing.
  • The word begins with T.
  • It ends with H.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are only 3 unique letters.
  • Using “ether” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players a clear path to the answer without fully giving it away.

Wordle Answer Today (September 17)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TEETH.

Teeth are the hard, white parts in your mouth that you use for chewing food. They also show when you smile or laugh. “Teeth” is the plural form, while the singular is called “tooth.”

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow’s Wordle will bring another chance to play and keep your streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Read more
