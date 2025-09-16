Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (September 16): Not Able To Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (September 16): Not Able To Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

Did today's Wordle puzzle made you head spin? Don't worry, here are hints, and the final solution to help keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:52 AM (IST)

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players kicked off Tuesday, September 16, with yet another puzzle that had many puzzling over their keyboards. The daily five-letter game, now a global craze, keeps testing quick thinking and vocabulary. For some, it’s the thrill of solving fast, while for others, it’s all about protecting that winning streak.

Today’s challenge leaned toward directions, making it both fun and tricky. If you’re still scratching your head, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs strategy and patience. Players get six chances to guess the secret five-letter word. After each attempt, tiles reveal helpful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter isn’t in the word at all.

By paying close attention to these clues, players can remove wrong options and work toward the right word. This smart mix of logic and simplicity is what makes Wordle so popular worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack the September 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s word:

  • Think of a direction.
  • The word begins with L.
  • It ends with Y.
  • It contains 1 vowel.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Starting with “fleet” reveals four yellow letters.

These hints were enough to guide players closer without giving away the word.

Wordle Answer Today (September 16)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: LEFTY.

A “lefty” can mean two things. It may refer to someone who is left-handed, as opposed to right-handed, usually the hand you write with. It can also mean a person with left-leaning political views, as opposed to right-wing views. The exact meaning depends on the context.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow brings another chance to play and continue your streak.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
