Wordle Answer Today (October 8): Clues, Hints, & BIG REVEAL To Keep Your Streak Alive

Wordle Answer Today: For those staring at today’s Wordle grid and feeling a little stuck, you’re not alone. The Wednesday, October 8 puzzle is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher, one that might just “irritate” you before that final green tile lights up. Here’s your guide to cracking Wordle #1572, complete with hints, the final answer, and what the word actually means.

What Makes Wordle So Addictive

Every morning, millions of players around the world take their six chances to guess a mysterious five-letter word, a ritual that’s as routine as coffee for some. The game’s rules are simple yet devilishly effective:

A green tile means a letter is in the correct position.

Yellow means the letter is right, but in the wrong spot.

Grey means it doesn’t belong at all.

This elegant simplicity is what keeps Wordle so engaging; the frustration of failure is instantly replaced by the desire to try again tomorrow.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (8/10)

Need a nudge before you scroll down for the answer? Here’s what you should know:

The word begins with the letter A.

It ends with the letter Y.

It contains two vowels.

There are no repeated letters.

And, yes, the meaning itself might “irritate” you.

If you’re experimenting with starting words, typing “cyano” will turn four letters yellow, a pretty generous clue to narrow it down.

Wordle Answer for October 8

Still can’t figure it out? No worries, here’s your lifeline. The Wordle for today, October 8, is ANNOY.

If you got it without help, congratulations, your streak lives to see another day.

What Does ‘Annoy’ Mean?

To annoy someone is to irritate, bother, or upset them. The word captures that small yet persistent feeling of being disturbed, like when someone keeps tapping a pen after you’ve asked them not to.

Or, in today’s case, when Wordle makes you burn through all six guesses before revealing something this simple.