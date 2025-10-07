India Levels Up: IGPDA Announces GamingCon Bharat 2025 To Power The Country’s Gaming Revolution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s fast-growing gaming industry is getting its own grand stage as the Indian Game Publishers and Developers Association (IGPDA) officially announced GamingCon Bharat 2025, a two-day extravaganza that aims to redefine the nation’s gaming ecosystem. The event will take place at the NESCO Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from November 29 to 30, and is being hailed as the country’s largest-ever gaming festival and industry conference.

Organised in partnership with IDEX Events, GamingCon Bharat 2025 is expected to draw over 10,000 participants, including gamers, developers, investors, and policymakers. With distinct spaces for both consumers and industry professionals, the event seeks to merge entertainment with meaningful dialogue about India’s gaming future.

A Mega Showcase for Games, Esports, and Culture

GamingCon Bharat will offer fans and developers an immersive playground that celebrates India’s creative and technological prowess in gaming. Visitors can explore the Developer Showcase, featuring innovative homegrown titles such as Mukti, Age of Bhaarat, Unleash the Avatar, WWE Mayhem, and Ludo King. The Epic Esports Showdowns will host high-energy matches from FAU-G: Domination, Indus Battle Royale, BGMI, and Valorant, while the Cosplay Grand Finale promises to spotlight the country’s most vibrant community of creators.

More than 100 brands will participate in the massive Expo Zone, bringing together hardware, software, and interactive experiences. Multiple fan zones will feature live tournaments, product launches, and panels, ensuring non-stop action across two days.

Industry Dialogue and Policy at the IGPDA India Gaming Conference

Alongside the celebrations, the IGPDA India Gaming Conference will serve as the business and policy hub of GamingCon Bharat 2025. Industry leaders, investors, and government representatives will engage in discussions around game development, AI, cloud gaming, and the regulatory framework introduced under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act.

The summit will feature fireside chats with top CEOs, panels with senior developers, and insights from global thought leaders on scaling Indian gaming for international success.

“For the first time, India has a platform of this magnitude to celebrate its own IPs and showcase them to the world. GamingCon Bharat is the launchpad for India’s next gaming success stories,” said Nitesh Mittersain, CEO of Nazara Technologies and founding member of IGPDA.

Vishal Gondal, Founder of nCore Games, added, “GamingCon Bharat is where India’s gaming future begins. This launch is more than an event , it is the gathering point where the ecosystem will come together to imagine, build, and scale India’s presence in the global gaming industry.”

A Milestone for India’s Gaming Ecosystem

The event is being positioned as a landmark step for India’s gaming community. “GamingCon Bharat is designed to set a new benchmark for gaming events, showcasing to the world the strength and potential of gaming in India. This will be the one event no gamer, developer, or investor can afford to miss,” said Vikas Vij, CEO of IDEX Events.

Echoing this sentiment, Amish Tripathi, celebrated author and co-founder of Tara Gaming, stated, “Video gaming is the biggest creative industry and it’s about time India had a rallying point for gamers and the industry to call its own. GamingCon Bharat 2025 is that rallying point for us to shape culturally relevant games that will supercharge the effort to make India a gaming superpower.”

With over 100 exhibitors, 8 fan zones, and participation from major studios like SuperGaming, Gametion, and Reliance Games, GamingCon Bharat 2025 is poised to become the defining moment for India’s gaming revolution, one that puts the country’s creative talent on the global map.