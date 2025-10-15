Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle #1579 Answer Today (October 15): Did You Crack Today’s Puzzle? Here Are The Hints, & Answer

Wordle answer for October 15 is here. Check the hints, clues, and meaning of today’s tricky yet funny puzzle to keep your streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle lovers were treated to another fun challenge this Wednesday, October 15. The five-letter daily puzzle once again tested players’ wits, word sense, and logic. For many, the joy lies in solving it fast, while for others, it’s all about keeping that winning streak strong.

Today’s puzzle was both playful and tricky, hinting toward something funny and a little bit sneaky. If you’re still stuck, don’t worry, we’ve got the clues, the answer, and what it means right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look easy, but it takes patience and a bit of smart guessing. You get six tries to guess the secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give you clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues wisely helps you get closer to the answer while keeping the game exciting and fun.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 15 Puzzle

Here are the hints players had to work with today:

  • It’s funny, silly, and perhaps a bit deceitful.
  • The word begins with S.
  • It ends with F.
  • The word contains 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in total.
  • Using “pours” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints gave a fair push toward the answer without making it too easy.

Wordle Answer Today (October 15)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: SPOOF.

A “spoof” is a kind of joke or sketch that pokes fun at something, often a movie, show, or trend. It can also mean a prank or hoax meant to trick someone. Spoofs are meant to be lighthearted and funny, but sometimes they can also be a bit mischievous.

Well done if you guessed it right! And if not, no worries, tomorrow’s puzzle will give you another shot to test your word skills and keep your streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
