Wordle #1578 Answer Today (October 14): Confused? Check Hints, And Answer

HomeGamingWordle #1578 Answer Today (October 14): Confused? Check Hints, And Answer

Wordle answer for October 14 is here. See the hints, clues, and meaning behind today’s Wordle puzzle to keep your winning streak strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle lovers started this Tuesday, October 14, with a puzzle that had many scratching their heads. The five-letter daily word game continues to test quick thinking, patience, and a bit of luck. For some, solving it in fewer tries is pure joy, while others play to protect their winning streaks.

Today’s Wordle was about a place where ideas are shared, something both ancient and modern at once. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry. We’ve got all the clues, the final answer, and its meaning right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple, but it needs smart guesses. Players get six tries to find the secret five-letter word. After each guess, tiles change colours to guide the way:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these hints wisely, players can remove wrong guesses and inch closer to the answer. That perfect mix of challenge and simplicity is what keeps millions hooked every day.

Hints That Helped Crack the October 14 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players toward today’s answer:

  • Today’s Wordle answer is a place reserved for meetings.
  • The word begins with F.
  • It ends with M.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “humour” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players a strong push toward the solution without spoiling the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (October 14)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: FORUM.

A “forum” is a meeting place where people gather to talk or discuss ideas. In modern times, it usually refers to an online discussion platform. But in Ancient Rome, a forum was a central public square used for markets, meetings, and even political or legal debates.

Well done if you got it right! And if you missed it, don’t worry, tomorrow’s puzzle brings another chance to test your word skills and keep your streak going.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
