Wordle #1577 Answer Today (October 13): Did You Guess The Word? Here Are The Clues

Wordle #1577 Answer Today (October 13): Did You Guess The Word? Here Are The Clues

Wordle answer for October 13 is finally here! Check out today’s hints, clues, and the meaning behind the puzzle.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, October 13, to another fun brain teaser. The five-letter guessing game, loved by millions, continues to test both vocabulary and patience. Some play for the thrill of solving it fast, while others are all about keeping that precious winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle had a personal touch,  something you might see on a face! The clues gave players a fair shot at cracking it, but if you’re still unsure, don’t worry. The answer and meaning are right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it takes a mix of logic and clever guessing. Players have six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. Each guess gives colour-coded hints:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the right spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these hints wisely, players can slowly work their way to the answer. This blend of challenge and fun is what makes Wordle so addictive every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The October 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • It’s a facial feature, but not everyone has it.
  • The word begins with B.
  • It ends with D.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “amber” as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues made today’s Wordle fun yet tricky to solve.

Wordle Answer Today (October 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: BEARD.

A beard is the facial hair that grows on the chin and often along the cheeks and jawline. Some beards are short and neat, while others are long and full. Many people grow beards as a style choice or to change their appearance. There are countless types,  goatees, chin straps, mutton chops, and full beards, to name a few.

Congrats if you figured it out on your own! And if not, no worries,  tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to play and keep that streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Opinion
