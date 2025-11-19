Wordle Answer Today (November 19): Puzzle #1614 Blew Your Brain? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were met with another fun challenge this Wednesday, November 19. The five-letter daily puzzle continues to be a favourite for people who enjoy a quick brain stretch every morning. Some play to solve it fast, some play to keep their winning streak safe, and many simply enjoy the guessing fun.

Today’s word points toward someone who creates things. The hints were helpful, but if you still could not find the answer, don’t worry, the answer and meaning are right below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but it needs clear thinking. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives you clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow tiles: the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, you remove wrong choices and move closer to the answer. This mix of guessing and thinking is what makes Wordle so much fun for millions of players every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 19 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

Think of a creator.

The word begins with M .

The word ends with R .

The word has 2 vowels .

All five letters are unique.

Using “wreak” as a starter turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave players a strong push toward the right answer.

Wordle Answer Today (November 19)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: MAKER.

A maker is someone who creates something. It can be a builder, a designer, or anyone who produces something new. An architect can be the maker of a house.

A composer is the maker of music. A person who knits socks or sews clothes is also a maker. Anyone who creates something can be called a maker.

Congrats if you solved it! And if not, tomorrow brings a fresh puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.