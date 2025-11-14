Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up to a slightly perplexing challenge on November 14, as puzzle number 1609 delivered a blend of misdirection and clever clue-craft. Many players reported taking extra attempts to land on the correct guess, thanks to an opening letter that doesn’t usually top the list of common starters. For those still scratching their heads, here’s a full breakdown of the clues and the final solution, along with a quick recap of recent answers.

Clues That Narrowed Down Today’s Wordle

To help players inch toward the solution without giving it all away at once, a set of progressive hints circulated through the morning. The first tip confirmed that the five-letter answer contains no repeated characters, immediately ruling out a large chunk of possibilities.

Vowels, Placement And A Sneaky Start

The puzzle became more decipherable once players learned that the word includes two vowels, an important detail for anyone leaning on elimination strategies.

The next major clue revealed that the word starts with L and ends with D, information that pointed solvers toward a more defined cluster of options. One more hint nudged players toward its meaning, noting that the answer can describe something “shocking or sensational.”

Wordle Answer Revealed

After enough speculation, today’s Wordle answer was confirmed as LURID. The word fits every clue, especially the final reminder about its definition. Also noted for comparison: yesterday’s solution, the November 13 puzzle (No. 1608), which was TINGE.

Looking Back At Recent Wordle Solutions

Players who track patterns or rely on past grids to shape their daily approach may find the recent streak interesting. The November 12 challenge, No. 1607, settled on DEUCE, while the puzzle before that, No. 1606 on November 11, featured GIZMO. On November 10 (No. 1605), the answer was TABBY, and a day earlier, puzzle 1604 landed on FUGUE.

With another tricky entry behind them, Wordle loyalists now turn their attention to tomorrow’s grid, hoping for a slightly friendlier start letter but always ready for the next curveball.