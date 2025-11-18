Wordle Answer Today (November 18): Puzzle #1613 Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players started their Tuesday, November 18, with another fun puzzle that had many people thinking hard. This five-letter guessing game has become a daily habit for millions around the world because it is simple, quick, and still very tricky. Some players love the challenge of solving it in just a few tries, while others simply want to keep their winning streak safe and strong.

Today’s Wordle was based on something we do almost every day: sharing what we think. The clues were clear enough to guide most players, but if you are still confused, don’t worry. The full answer and meaning are waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks easy at first, but every guess matters. You only get six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colours to help you:

Green tiles: correct letter in the right place.

correct letter in the right place. Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

correct letter but in the wrong place. Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters, narrow down choices, and get closer to the answer. This mix of thinking, guessing, and luck is what makes Wordle so fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 18 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players today:

“State your thoughts.”

The word begins with O .

. The word ends with E .

. The word has 3 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using “inept” as the first guess turns four letters yellow.

These clues gave players a good chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (November 18)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: OPINE.

“To opine” means to share what you think, to express an opinion, or to say your thoughts out loud. For example: “He opined that Wordle puzzles are very hard.” The word “opine” is not used as often as “opinion,” but both come from the same idea, sharing what you think.

Well done if you got it right! And if not, don’t worry. Tomorrow’s puzzle will bring another chance to improve your score and keep your streak alive.