Wordle #1608 Answer Today (November 13): Puzzle Too Hard? Check Out Hints, & Solution

HomeGamingWordle #1608 Answer Today (November 13): Puzzle Too Hard? Check Out Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for November 13 is here. See today’s clues, hints, and meaning behind the puzzle to keep your Wordle streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans faced another fun challenge this Thursday, November 13. The five-letter daily game continues to keep players hooked with its simple yet clever gameplay. For some, it’s the joy of finding the word in fewer tries, while for others, it’s all about protecting that winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was all about colours, or rather, gaining colour. The clues were clear enough to help players, but if you’re still unsure, don’t worry. We’ve got both the hints and the final answer below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look like a simple guessing game, but it takes patience and sharp thinking. Players get six chances to find the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you figure things out:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can make smarter guesses and move closer to solving the word. That balance of fun and focus is what keeps millions playing daily.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 13 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

  • Today’s Wordle is about “gaining colour.”
  • The word begins with T.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “being” as a starter makes four letters turn yellow.

These clues were enough to guide players without spoiling the excitement.

Wordle Answer Today (November 13)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TINGE.

A “tinge” means a small trace or hint of colour. You might see an orange tinge in the early morning sky or describe a flower as blue with a tinge of red. The word can also mean “a bit” of something that’s not colour, like feeling a tinge of sadness or a tinge of excitement. It’s about a slight, subtle touch that changes how something looks or feels.

Congrats if you guessed it! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow’s Wordle will give you another chance to test your skills and keep your streak alive.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 13 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
