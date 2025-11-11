Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle #1606 Answer Today (November 11): Got Confused? Check Clues & Solutions

Wordle #1606 Answer Today (November 11): Got Confused? Check Clues & Solutions

Wordle answer for November 11 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning explained simply so you can keep your Wordle streak going.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players woke up this Monday, November 11, to a fresh new challenge that had everyone typing and thinking. The five-letter daily puzzle has become a comforting part of the morning routine for many. Some play to test their quick thinking, some play to protect their long-running streak, and others just enjoy the simple fun of guessing words.

Today’s puzzle pointed toward something small, handy, and playful. If the hints still have you puzzled, don’t worry. The full answer and meaning are shared below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may look very easy when you open it, but you need both patience and careful thinking. You get six tries to find the hidden five-letter word. Each guess gives you helpful clues through the colour of the tiles:

  • Green tile: The letter is correct and in the right spot.
  • Yellow tile: The letter is in the word, but not in the right place.
  • Grey tile: The letter does not appear in the word.

If you follow these clues step-by-step, you can slowly remove wrong choices and move closer to the final answer. This is what makes Wordle enjoyable for millions of players worldwide.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 11 Puzzle

Here are the hints that were given for today:

  • Think of another word for “gadget.”
  • The word starts with G.
  • The word ends with O.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All 5 letters in the word are different.
  • If you type “ogmic” as your starting word, four letters will turn yellow.

These clues gave many players just the right push toward solving the puzzle.

Wordle Answer Today (November 11)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: GIZMO.

A gizmo is a small device or tool. It is usually something fun or handy, even if it’s not very important. People often use the word when they don’t know the exact name of the object. It can mean something like “that little thingamabob” or “that small fun device.”

If you solved it yourself, well done! If not, no stress, tomorrow brings a new Wordle and a new chance to play.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:31 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
