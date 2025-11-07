Wordle #1602 Answer Today (November 7): Can You Crack Today’s Puzzle? See The Clues & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were met this Friday, November 7, with another brain-teasing five-letter puzzle. Wordle has become a daily habit for many people around the world. Some play it first thing in the morning, while others wait for the perfect moment to think and guess calmly. For many, the goal is to solve it fast. For others, the most important thing is to protect their long winning streak.

Today’s puzzle was linked to something risky and unsafe. If you are still confused after trying a few guesses, don’t worry, we have all the hints and the final answer below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand, but solving it can take patience. You get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to tell you how close you are:

Green tile: The letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow tile: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.

Grey tile: The letter is not in the word at all.

By looking carefully at these colour clues, players can remove wrong letters, think smarter, and slowly get closer to the correct word. This is what makes Wordle both fun and challenging.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 7 Puzzle

Here are the clues given for today’s Wordle:

The answer is connected to danger.

The word begins with P .

It ends with L .

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are different.

If you try the starting word “gripe”, four letters turn yellow.

These hints pointed players in the right direction without giving away the word instantly.

Wordle Answer Today (November 7)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: PERIL.

“Peril” means danger or a risky situation. If someone is in peril, it means they could be harmed. For example, getting lost in a forest, being too close to a wild animal, or making a risky choice might place someone in peril. The level of danger can be small or very serious depending on the situation.

If you solved it today, great job! If not, don’t worry, another fresh puzzle is waiting tomorrow.