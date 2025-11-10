Wordle #1605 Answer Today (November 10): Puzzle Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans got a fresh five-letter challenge this Monday, November 10. The five-letter daily game has become a favourite morning routine for many people around the world. Some play for the thrill of getting the answer fast, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak safe and strong.

Today’s Wordle was a cosy and familiar word for anyone who has spent time around cats. If you are still thinking and guessing, don’t worry. We have the clear hints, the final answer, and the meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle looks simple at first, but it needs a calm mind and smart moves. You get six chances to guess the hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles give clues that help you understand how close you are:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By watching these clues carefully, you can avoid repeating wrong guesses and slowly move toward the solution. This balance of guessing and thinking is what makes Wordle fun every single day.

Hints That Helped Crack The November 10 Puzzle

Here are the clues players had today:

Think of a cat.

The word begins with T .

It ends with Y .

The word has 1 vowel .

The word has 4 unique letters .

Using “abbot” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints gave a strong direction without revealing the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (November 10)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: TABBY.

A “tabby” refers to a tabby cat, known for its mix of stripes or swirls in brown, grey, or tan shades. Tabby cats are very common, and many people have seen or lived with one. They are easy to recognise because of the soft markings on their fur.

If you solved it today, great job! If not, tomorrow brings another chance to play and try again.