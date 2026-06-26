Wordle Answer Today (June 26): Puzzle 1833 A Tough Nut To Crack? Check Hints Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a challenging puzzle on June 26.

Hints included starting with 'A', ending 'E', and three vowels.

The solution 'ACUTE' has multiple meanings in various contexts.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, June 26, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a mix of simple clues and tricky answers. Some enjoy solving the puzzle as fast as possible, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s Wordle was a little challenging, with clues pointing to a word that has different meanings in everyday life, maths, and medicine. If you’re still trying to figure it out, don’t worry, we have the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but takes smart thinking to master. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can rule out wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. This simple but clever gameplay is what keeps millions of people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:

Sharp or intense.

The word begins with A.

It ends with E.

The word contains 3 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "teach" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints helped many players narrow down the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (June 26)

The answer to today's Wordle is: ACUTE.

The word "acute" means something that is sharp, strong, or intense. In maths, an acute angle is one that is smaller than 90 degrees. In medicine, an acute illness is one that starts suddenly and does not last for a long time, unlike a chronic illness. In everyday life, the word can also describe something very sharp or highly developed, such as an acute sense of hearing.

Congratulations if you guessed today's Wordle correctly! If not, don't worry, a new puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.