Wordle Answer Today (June 24): Puzzle 1831 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle challenged players with June 24's unique puzzle.

Players guess hidden words using color-coded letter clues.

Specific hints guided players to the day's challenging answer.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Wednesday, June 24, with another fun puzzle that got many people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a new word. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to keep their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle was a little different from the usual, with clues pointing to a word that has changed its meaning over time. If you’re still trying to solve it, don’t worry, we’ve got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give helpful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues wisely, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the correct answer. This simple but clever gameplay is what makes Wordle so popular around the world.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 24 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

Outside the box.

The word begins with Q.

It ends with R.

The word has 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "urine" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues helped players narrow down the answer while still keeping the puzzle exciting.

Wordle Answer Today (June 24)

The answer to today's Wordle is: QUEER.

The word "queer" has changed in meaning over the years. It was once used to describe something that was different or outside the usual. Today, it is widely used by the LGBTQ+ community as a broad term for identity, community, and belonging.

Congratulations if you guessed today's answer correctly! If not, don't worry, there's always another Wordle puzzle waiting tomorrow.