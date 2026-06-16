Wordle Answer Today (June 16): Puzzle 1823 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a new puzzle on June 16.

Game requires guessing a five-letter word in six attempts.

The specific Wordle answer for June 16 was AMAZE.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, June 16, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a new word to guess. Some players love solving it in just a few tries, while others focus on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today’s puzzle came with a clue that expressed surprise and wonder. While some players figured it out quickly, others needed a little extra help. If you're still looking for the answer, we've got the hints and the solution below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a simple game, but it takes smart guessing and careful thinking. Players have six chances to find a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to show how close you are:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer. This easy-to-learn format is one reason why Wordle remains a favourite for millions of people.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 16 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's Wordle:

Wow!

The word begins with A.

It ends with E.

The word contains 3 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “zebra” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players a fair chance to work out the answer without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (June 16)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: AMAZE.

To “amaze” someone means to surprise them in a very good way. Many things can amaze people, such as a magic trick, a beautiful view, an act of kindness, or an incredible achievement. When something amazes you, it leaves you feeling impressed and full of wonder.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry. A new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow, giving you another chance to continue your streak.