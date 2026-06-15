Wordle Answer Today (June 15): Stuck At Puzzle 1822? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a food-related puzzle on June 15.

Clues for the puzzle indicated a B-L cooking method.

The solution, BROIL, means direct heat oven cooking.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Monday, June 15, with another fun puzzle that put their word skills to the test. The popular five-letter game continues to attract millions of players every day, with many trying to solve the word in as few guesses as possible. For some, it's all about the challenge, while for others, it's about protecting a long winning streak.

Today's puzzle had a food-related twist. The clues pointed toward something often used in the kitchen, but it still managed to leave some players scratching their heads. If you're still searching for the answer, we've got everything you need below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to learn but can be surprisingly challenging. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.

Yellow tiles: correct letter in the wrong position.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down the possibilities and eventually find the answer. This simple format is one of the biggest reasons Wordle remains so popular.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 15 Puzzle

Here are the clues that helped players solve today's challenge:

A cooking method.

The word begins with B.

It ends with L.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "coils" as a starting word reveals three yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough information to work toward the answer without giving it away immediately.

Wordle Answer Today (June 15)

The solution to today's Wordle is: BROIL.

"Broil" is a cooking method that uses direct heat from above to cook food. It is very similar to grilling, but instead of cooking over heat, the heat comes from the top part of an oven. Many people use the word "grilling" for this process, but when it's done inside an oven using the top heating element, the correct term is "broiling."

Congratulations if you figured it out on your own! And if not, don't worry, tomorrow brings another Wordle puzzle and another chance to keep your streak alive.