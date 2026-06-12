Wordle is a popular, addictive word game where players guess a hidden five-letter word. Millions play daily to test their vocabulary and puzzle-solving skills.
Wordle Answer Today (June 12): Puzzle 1819 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle answer for June 12 is BREAK. Check today's hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak going.
- Wordle's daily challenge engages millions of players worldwide.
- Players guess five-letter words using color-coded letter clues.
- Today's Wordle answer, BREAK, means to damage or destroy.
Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, June 12, with another tricky five-letter challenge. The popular word game continues to attract millions of players who return every day to test their vocabulary and puzzle-solving skills. While some enjoy the challenge of finding the answer quickly, others are focused on protecting their hard-earned winning streak.
Today's puzzle was fairly straightforward once the hints started falling into place. Still, many players found themselves thinking through different possibilities before reaching the correct answer. If you're still searching for today's solution, we've got everything you need below.
How To Play Wordle
Wordle is a simple but addictive word game. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game provides clues through coloured tiles:
- Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
- Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong place.
- Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.
Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down their options and eventually find the correct answer. The game's simple rules and daily challenge are what make it so popular.
Hints That Helped Crack The June 12 Puzzle
Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:
- To destroy in one way or another.
- The word begins with B.
- It ends with K.
- The word contains 2 vowels.
- All five letters are unique.
- Using "raked" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.
These hints helped many players get closer to the solution without giving it away too early.
Wordle Answer Today (June 12)
The answer to today's Wordle is: BREAK.
To "break" something means to damage or destroy it so that it is no longer whole. You can break a window, a toy, or even a promise. The word can also be used in an emotional sense, such as saying that someone's heart is broken after a sad experience.
Because the word is used so often in everyday life, many players were able to guess it once they had enough clues.
Congratulations if you solved today's puzzle on your own! If not, don't worry. A new Wordle challenge will be waiting for you tomorrow.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Wordle?
How do you play Wordle?
Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each attempt, clues are provided through colored tiles to help narrow down options.
What do the colored tiles in Wordle mean?
Green tiles indicate a correct letter in the correct place. Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct but in the wrong spot, and grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word.
What was the Wordle answer for June 12?
The answer to the Wordle puzzle on Friday, June 12, was BREAK. This word means to damage or destroy something so it is no longer whole.