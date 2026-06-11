Wordle Answer Today (June 11): Confused By Puzzle 1818? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thursday's Wordle puzzle challenged players with a personality trait.

Players utilized color-coded tiles and specific letter clues for assistance.

The correct Wordle answer, 'TESTY', describes someone easily angered.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Thursday, June 11, with another interesting puzzle that put their word skills to the test. The popular five-letter game continues to attract millions of players every day, challenging them to find the hidden word in just six tries. While some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today's puzzle was a little tricky, especially because the answer described a personality trait. If you're still trying to work it out, don't worry, we've got the answer and its meaning explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to learn but can be challenging to master. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to provide clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct position.

Yellow tiles: correct letter but in the wrong position.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

Using these clues carefully helps players narrow down the possibilities and find the correct answer before they run out of guesses.

Hints That Helped Crack The June 11 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's challenge:

Easy to anger.

The word begins with T.

It ends with Y.

The word contains 1 vowel.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using "style" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players a good chance of finding the answer while still keeping the challenge alive.

Wordle Answer Today (June 11)

The answer to today's Wordle is: TESTY.

The word "testy" describes someone who gets annoyed or angry very easily. A testy person may seem grumpy, impatient, or short-tempered. For example, a friend, parent, teacher, or coworker who gets upset quickly could be described as testy.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry, a brand-new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.