Wordle Answer Today (July 3): Puzzle 1840 Made You Think Twice? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle continues challenging players daily with its five-letter word puzzles.

July 3 puzzle hints described a 'B'-starting, 'N'-ending stick.

Today's Wordle answer, BATON, signifies a multi-use stick.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Friday, July 3, with another fun puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular five-letter word game continues to challenge players every day with a new mystery word. Some enjoy solving it in just a few tries, while others are focused on keeping their winning streak alive.

Today's puzzle came with clues that pointed to a long object used in different activities. If you haven't found the answer yet, don't worry, we've got the hints, the solution, and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but can be tricky to master. Players get six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game gives helpful clues through coloured tiles:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues wisely helps players rule out wrong letters and move closer to the correct answer. That's what makes Wordle fun for millions of people every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 3 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:

A long stick-like object.

The word begins with B.

It ends with N.

The word contains 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "about" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These clues gave players enough help without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (July 3)

The answer to today's Wordle is: BATON.

A baton is a long stick used for different purposes. It can be twirled by a marching band performer, passed between runners in a relay race, or carried by law enforcement officers as a less-lethal tool. The same word is used in all these situations, even though the baton may look different depending on its use.

Congratulations if you guessed the word correctly! If not, don't worry, there's always another Wordle waiting tomorrow.