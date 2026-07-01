Wordle Answer Today (July 1): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1838? Check Hints Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's July 1 puzzle challenged players globally today.

Wordle uses color-coded clues for guessing five-letter words.

Hints for July 1 included start/end letters, and vowels.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Wednesday, July 1, with another fun puzzle that got people thinking. The five-letter word game continues to be a daily favourite for millions around the world. Some players enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others simply want to protect their winning streak.

Today's Wordle was a little tricky because it used a word that many people do not hear every day. The hints helped point players in the right direction, but if you're still looking for the answer, we've got it along with its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to learn but takes smart thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the tiles change colour to give clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and get closer to the answer. This simple idea is what makes Wordle so enjoyable every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 1 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's puzzle:

To disagree with good manners.

The word begins with D.

It ends with R.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "erupt" as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players a fair chance to solve the puzzle without giving away the answer too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (July 1)

The answer to today's Wordle is: DEMUR.

The word "demur" means to politely express doubt or disagree with something. Instead of arguing loudly, a person who demurs shares their objection in a calm and respectful way. It is a word often used in workplaces, meetings, or formal conversations.

Congratulations if you solved today's Wordle without any help! If not, don't worry. A new puzzle will be waiting tomorrow, giving you another chance to keep your winning streak going.