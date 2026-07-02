Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsGamingWordle Answer Today (July 2): Caught Up With Puzzle 1839? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (July 2): Caught Up With Puzzle 1839? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for July 2 is MAVEN. Check today's hints, clues, and the meaning of the five-letter word to keep your winning streak alive.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wordle's July 2 puzzle challenged players with new clues.
  • Specific hints included starting with 'M' and ending 'N'.
  • The correct answer for July 2 Wordle was MAVEN.
  • MAVEN refers to a deeply knowledgeable person or expert.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Thursday, July 2, with another exciting five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular word game continues to challenge players with a new puzzle every day. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others are focused on protecting their winning streak.

Today's Wordle came with a few helpful clues, but it still made many players stop and think. If you're still trying to crack today's puzzle, don't worry, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but it takes careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give useful clues:

  • Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.
  • Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can remove wrong letters and make better guesses. This simple but clever gameplay is what keeps millions of people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:

  • A master of their art.
  • The word begins with M.
  • It ends with N.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using "venom" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough direction without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (July 2)

The answer to today's Wordle is: MAVEN.

A "maven" is someone who knows a lot about a particular subject or skill. It describes a person who is an expert in their field. A genius, virtuoso, or connoisseur can all be called a maven because of their deep knowledge and experience.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word without any help! If not, there's always another Wordle waiting tomorrow to give you a fresh chance to keep your streak going.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you play Wordle?

Players get six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, tile colors provide clues about the correctness and placement of letters.

What do the different colored tiles in Wordle signify?

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow tiles indicate the letter is correct but in the wrong spot, and grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word.

What was the Wordle answer for July 2?

The answer to today's Wordle (July 2) was MAVEN.

What does the word 'MAVEN' mean?

A 'maven' is someone who is an expert or knows a lot about a particular subject or skill. It describes a person with deep knowledge in their field.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (July 2): Caught Up With Puzzle 1839? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (July 2): Caught Up With Puzzle 1839? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (July 2): Puzzle 1116 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (July 2): Puzzle 1116 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
PlayStation Is Killing The Game Disc: Here's What That Means For You
PlayStation Is Killing The Game Disc: Here's What That Means For You
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (July 1): Puzzle 1115 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (July 1): Puzzle 1115 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Lawyers Submit Complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Demand FIR
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Ayodhya Advocates Protest Over Alleged Donation Misuse, Demand FIR and CBI Probe
Monsoon Crisis: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Reported to Have Potholes After First Rainfall
Breaking: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Faces Damage Claims After First Heavy Rain
Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget