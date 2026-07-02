Wordle Answer Today (July 2): Caught Up With Puzzle 1839? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle's July 2 puzzle challenged players with new clues.

Specific hints included starting with 'M' and ending 'N'.

The correct answer for July 2 Wordle was MAVEN.

MAVEN refers to a deeply knowledgeable person or expert.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were welcomed this Thursday, July 2, with another exciting five-letter puzzle that got everyone thinking. The popular word game continues to challenge players with a new puzzle every day. Some enjoy solving it as quickly as possible, while others are focused on protecting their winning streak.

Today's Wordle came with a few helpful clues, but it still made many players stop and think. If you're still trying to crack today's puzzle, don't worry, we've got the answer and its meaning below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle may seem like an easy game, but it takes careful thinking. Players have six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to give useful clues:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct place.

Yellow tiles : correct letter, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word.

By paying attention to these clues, players can remove wrong letters and make better guesses. This simple but clever gameplay is what keeps millions of people coming back every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The July 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received for today's Wordle:

A master of their art.

The word begins with M.

It ends with N.

The word has 2 vowels.

All five letters are unique.

Using "venom" as a starter reveals four yellow letters.

These hints gave players enough direction without giving away the answer too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (July 2)

The answer to today's Wordle is: MAVEN.

A "maven" is someone who knows a lot about a particular subject or skill. It describes a person who is an expert in their field. A genius, virtuoso, or connoisseur can all be called a maven because of their deep knowledge and experience.

Congratulations if you guessed today's word without any help! If not, there's always another Wordle waiting tomorrow to give you a fresh chance to keep your streak going.