Wordle Answer Today (January 30): Puzzle #1686 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 30): Puzzle #1686 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 30 is revealed. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your winning streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans woke up this Friday, January 30, to a fresh five-letter puzzle that once again tested their guessing skills. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for players around the world. Some enjoy the challenge of solving it quickly, while others focus on keeping their winning streak intact.

Today’s Wordle was on the easier side for many players, thanks to clear and helpful hints. Still, a few guesses may have gone wrong before reaching the final word. If you’re still curious or just want to double-check, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to understand but tricky to master. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By using these clues carefully, players can remove wrong letters and move closer to the right answer. This simple system is what makes Wordle fun and addictive.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 30 Puzzle

Here are the clues players received today:

  • This is a “large” word.
  • The word begins with J.
  • It ends with O.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are different.
  • Using “album” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints made it easier for many players to guess the word without giving it away too soon.

Wordle Answer Today (January 30)

The solution to today’s Wordle is: JUMBO.

The word “jumbo” means very big or extra large. For example, a jumbo pizza is much bigger than a normal pizza. A jumbo jet is a very large aeroplane. Simply put, jumbo is used to describe something much bigger than usual. The opposite of jumbo would be small or tiny.

Congrats if you guessed it correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow brings a brand-new puzzle and another chance to keep your streak going.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
