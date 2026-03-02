Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Backing Iran In Its War With US And Israel? Here's Where India Stands

After Khamenei’s death in coordinated military operations carried out by the United States and Israel, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was named as the jurist member of Iran’s interim Leadership Council.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

As tensions intensify in West Asia following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes, countries around the world have begun taking distinct positions with some openly supporting Tehran, others backing Israel, and several urging restraint.

After Khamenei’s death in coordinated military operations carried out by the United States and Israel, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was named as the jurist member of Iran’s interim Leadership Council, temporarily assuming the supreme leader’s responsibilities, according to ISNA.

Countries Supporting Iran In The War

Russia strongly criticised the strikes in Iran. President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of Khamenei as a “cynical murder” and extended condolences to Iran, praising the late leader’s role in strengthening Russian-Iranian ties.

China voiced deep concern over the escalation. Its envoy to the United Nations urged all sides to adhere to the UN Charter and oppose the use of force in international relations. Beijing stressed the importance of respecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, called for an immediate ceasefire, and pushed for dialogue to prevent further deterioration.

North Korea also condemned the US-Israeli strikes, describing them as illegal aggression and a violation of national sovereignty.

Countries Taking Neutral Stance

India has adopted a balanced approach. In its first official reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf. New Delhi urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise civilian safety.

It emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential, and underscored the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. India also confirmed that its missions in the region are in contact with Indian nationals and have issued advisories urging vigilance.

Pakistan criticised what it termed “unwarranted attacks” on Iran and called for an immediate halt to hostilities. The stance was conveyed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during a conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

In Europe, France urged caution, warning its citizens in the region and prioritising the safety of its personnel and military forces stationed in West Asia. Meanwhile, the European Union described the situation as “perilous,” stating that diplomatic efforts toward a negotiated settlement remain ongoing. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Khamenei’s death a defining moment in Iran’s history while reiterating concerns over Iran’s missile and nuclear programmes.

As the crisis unfolds, the global divide underscores the geopolitical stakes of the conflict, with major powers aligning along strategic lines while others push for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Energy Shock Alert: Oil Jumps 13% to $82 as Strait of Hormuz Blockade Deepens Israel–Iran War Impact

Published at : 02 Mar 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Embed widget