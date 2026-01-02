Wordle Answer Today (January 2): Puzzle #1658 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened the game on Thursday, January 2, to face a fresh five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for people who enjoy thinking, guessing, and solving words step by step. Some players try to finish the puzzle as fast as possible, while others take their time just to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was linked to something serious and important. The hints helped many players get close to the answer, but a few still needed extra help. If you’re stuck or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but still tricky to win. Players get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.

Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun for all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues players were given today:

It’s needed in court.

The word begins with P .

It ends with F .

The word has 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “forth” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints made it easier to narrow down the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 2)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: PROOF.

Proof means evidence. It is something that shows a fact is true. In court cases, proof is used to show whether someone is guilty or not. In science and research, proof is needed to show that a discovery is real. Without proof, claims cannot be trusted.

Well done if you guessed the word correctly. If not, don’t worry,there’s always a new Wordle waiting tomorrow.