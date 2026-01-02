Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today (January 2): Puzzle #1658 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle Answer Today (January 2): Puzzle #1658 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 2 is here. See today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and keep your streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players opened the game on Thursday, January 2, to face a fresh five-letter puzzle. The daily word game continues to be a favourite for people who enjoy thinking, guessing, and solving words step by step. Some players try to finish the puzzle as fast as possible, while others take their time just to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle was linked to something serious and important. The hints helped many players get close to the answer, but a few still needed extra help. If you’re stuck or just curious, the answer and meaning are explained below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but still tricky to win. Players get six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives hints using colours:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours carefully, players can remove wrong letters and slowly move closer to the right word. This simple idea is what makes Wordle fun for all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 2 Puzzle

Here are the clues players were given today:

  • It’s needed in court.
  • The word begins with P.
  • It ends with F.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • There are 4 unique letters in the word.
  • Using “forth” as a starting word turns three letters yellow.

These hints made it easier to narrow down the answer without giving it away too quickly.

Wordle Answer Today (January 2)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: PROOF.

Proof means evidence. It is something that shows a fact is true. In court cases, proof is used to show whether someone is guilty or not. In science and research, proof is needed to show that a discovery is real. Without proof, claims cannot be trusted.

Well done if you guessed the word correctly. If not, don’t worry,there’s always a new Wordle waiting tomorrow.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for January 2?

The Wordle answer for January 2 is PROOF. This word relates to something serious and important, often used in court cases.

What does PROOF mean?

PROOF means evidence. It's something that shows a fact is true, used in court, science, and research to validate claims.

What are the hints for today's Wordle?

The hints for today's Wordle include: needed in court, starts with P, ends with F, has 2 vowels, and 4 unique letters.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget