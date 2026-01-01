Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Wordle Answer Today (January 1): Puzzle #1657 Tricky? Here Are The Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for January 1 is here. Read today’s hints, clues, and meaning to solve the puzzle and protect your streak.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players began the first day of the year, Thursday, January 1, with a fresh and fun word puzzle. The popular five-letter game continues to be a daily habit for millions of people around the world. Some players enjoy the joy of guessing the word fast, while others focus on saving their winning streak.

Today’s Wordle had a soft and thoughtful feel. The hints pointed toward stories many of us heard as kids. If the word didn’t come to you right away, don’t worry. The answer and its meaning are explained clearly below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is easy to understand but needs careful thinking. Players get six chances to guess one hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to help you:

  • Green tiles mean the letter is correct and in the right place.
  • Yellow tiles mean the letter is correct, but in the wrong place.
  • Grey tiles mean the letter is not in the word at all.

By watching these colours closely, players can remove wrong letters and slowly reach the correct answer. This simple idea is why Wordle is loved by people of all ages.

Hints That Helped Crack The January 1 Puzzle

These were the clues shared for today’s Wordle:

  • Think of a story.
  • The word begins with F.
  • It ends with E.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • Using “bleat” as a starting word turns four letters yellow.

These hints were gentle but helpful, making the puzzle fun without giving too much away.

Wordle Answer Today (January 1)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: FABLE.

A fable is a short story, often told to children, that teaches a lesson at the end. Fables usually include animals that can talk and magical events. Famous examples include the story of the goose that laid golden eggs and the race between the hare and the tortoise.

Well done if you guessed it correctly. And if not, a brand-new Wordle puzzle will be waiting for you tomorrow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wordle answer for January 1st?

The answer to the January 1st Wordle puzzle is FABLE. This is a short story that often teaches a lesson, featuring talking animals or magical events.

What were the hints for the January 1st Wordle puzzle?

The hints for January 1st included thinking of a story, the word starting with 'F' and ending with 'E', having two vowels, and all unique letters.

What is a fable?

A fable is a brief story, often for children, that conveys a moral lesson. They frequently feature anthropomorphic animals or fantastical occurrences.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Gaming Wordle TECHNOLOGY
