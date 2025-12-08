Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingWordle Answer Today, December 8: Puzzle 1633 Made Your Scratch Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Wordle answer for December 8 is here. Check today’s clues, hints, and meaning to solve the puzzle easily and keep your winning streak going strong.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle fans started their day on Sunday, December 8, with a puzzle that made many players stop and think. Today’s word points toward something you often see during meals, especially when food feels richer and tastier. 

If today’s Wordle left you confused, don’t worry. Here you’ll find all the hints, the answer, and the meaning in very simple words.

Wordle Hints & Clues For Today’s Puzzle (December 8)

Here are the clues players used to solve today’s Wordle:

  • The word is connected to something you pour on food.
  • It begins with G.
  • It ends with Y.
  • The word has 2 vowels.
  • All five letters are unique.
  • A strong starting word helps reveal important letters early.

These clues pointed players in the right direction, even if the word wasn’t easy to guess at first.

Wordle Answer Today

The Wordle answer for December 8 is: GRAVY.

Well done if you solved it on your own. And if you needed hints, that’s totally fine. Wordle is meant to be fun, not stressful.

Meaning Of Today’s Word

“Gravy” is a thick sauce made from the juices that come out of meat while it cooks. People often mix gravy with broth or water and add salt, pepper, and herbs. You can pour gravy on potatoes, meat, rice, or vegetables to make them taste richer. It’s tasty, but probably not a good idea to drink it straight from the pan.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle gives you six chances to guess a hidden five-letter word.

  • Green tile = right letter in the right place
  • Yellow tile = right letter in the wrong place
  • Grey tile = the letter is not in the word at all

Using these colours wisely helps you remove wrong letters and move closer to the answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle Answer

The Wordle answer for December 7 was: WAIST.

Wordle is a fun way to train your brain every single day. Some puzzles feel simple, and some feel tough, but each one helps you learn and think faster. Come back tomorrow for a fresh new word, maybe it will be your easiest one yet!

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 10:08 AM (IST)
